Riedel Communications Acquires ASL Intercom BV

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- Sept. 9, 2016 -- With its recent acquisition of ASL Intercom BV, Riedel Communications has significantly extended its portfolio of intercom technology optimized for demanding live entertainment and broadcast production environments. ASL Intercom products are acclaimed worldwide for their exceptional voice intelligibility, dependable operation, and user interfaces suited to fast-paced production. The company's flagship ASL FLEXUS intercom system is notable for allowing multiple standards -- Dante/AES67/AVB and RAVENNA -- to coexist in a single system.

"ASL Intercom has a strong portfolio in digital partyline technology, and the company's products adapt readily to a wide variety of applications, both small and large," said Thomas Riedel, CEO at Riedel Communications. "Intercom applications remain a core element of our business, and we are confident that we'll quickly be able to leverage the complementary technologies of ASL Intercom to serve an even broader array of customers that can benefit from exceptional communications systems."

Headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands, ASL Intercom was established in 1985 by current Managing Director Eric de Bruyn. The company offers rugged, reliable, flexible, and high-quality digital and analog intercom systems for event production, broadcast, and related applications. ASL Intercom's impressive slate of technology deployments includes markets such as live sound, theatre, fixed installations, and broadcast.

Given the strong reputation of ASL Intercom and its high-quality, European-built products, Riedel Communications will maintain the ASL Intercom brand identity going forward, and de Bruyn will stay on in his current role.

"Riedel Communications is dedicated to quality, innovation, and service, and we are confident that ASL Intercom's technology and customers will be in good hands," de Bruyn said. "The joining of our companies presents exciting opportunities for everyone involved."

