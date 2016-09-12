Minnetonka Audio Launches AudioTools CLOUD On-Demand in AWS Marketplace

September 10, 2016 — Minnetonka Audio, a Telos Alliance company, announced the release of AudioTools CLOUD On-Demand version 1.0, directly available in AWS Marketplace. AudioTools CLOUD On-Demand is an advanced audio processing solution for audio, video, and broadcast professionals that provides loudness control, encoding, decoding, channel management, frame rate conversion, quality control, and container management from an easy-to-use user interface designed specifically for Amazon Web Services (AWS).

From the occasional job, to expanding throughput for higher volume workloads, AudioTools CLOUD On-Demand is an online web-service that brings proven processing to the cloud, allowing on-demand, case-by-case use (OPEX) versus larger CAPEX sized projects. Utilizing the scalable computing resources of Amazon EC2 processing and Amazon S3 object storage, businesses only pay for the infrastructure they need, when they need it.

Workflow control, processing modules, and reporting are all live within the Amazon EC2 instance, as well as Amazon S3 cloud storage, requiring no on-premises hardware costs or ongoing maintenance. Businesses can expand to handle peak processing requirements by configuring additional Amazon EC2 instances, and take them offline when not required, saving money during downtime.

“Audio processing can make a real difference for facilities competing for client contracts,” says John Schur, President of the Telos Alliance TV Solutions Group. “AudioTools CLOUD gives all facilities access to the same processing options at an affordable rate, creating a win-win for studios and content creators. In addition, AWS is the perfect cloud services platform to help bring this product vision to the market.”

“AudioTools CLOUD is an innovative offering for cloud-based audio processing, which post production professionals depend on to stay current and profitable,” said Barry Russell, GM of Global Business Development, AWS Marketplace and Catalog Services, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “Our customers want easy-to-use software like AudioTools CLOUD that is available for immediate purchase and deployment in AWS Marketplace, giving them access to low-friction post production tools to power their business.”