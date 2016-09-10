NewsMaker Systems Adopts Software-Driven IP Workflows with NewTek NDI™

NewsMaker Systems today announced support for software-driven IP workflows using NewTek’s Network Device Interface (NDI™). Joining the industry’s largest IP ecosystem of products and the rapidly expanding number of companies enabling IP-based customer workflows, NewsMaker Systems will integrate NDI into its products and take advantage of sources made available within the unlimited pool of sources and media connected by other NDI-enabled applications and devices connected to a standard Ethernet local area network.

At IBC 2016, NewTek and NewsMaker will demonstrate IP interoperability between NDI-enabled applications and devices located at NewTek’s stand 7.K11 and NewsMaker’s stand 7.K21, directly across from NewTek, using the RAI’s standard Ethernet infrastructure. NewTek’s royalty free NDI technology allows video and audio sources to be shared bi-directionally across a network, eliminating the need for costly direct connections, expensive cable runs, and infrastructure upgrades while turning every source into a destination instantly available anywhere on the network.

NewsMaker is the real time bridge between MOS-enabled newsroom computer systems and NewTek TriCasterÒ multi-camera video production systems, now adding the recently announced NewTek IP Series of software-driven, modular and scalable components with virtually limitless access to video sources and video mixing options. NewsMaker monitors media assets created for playout in the TriCaster and the NewTek IP Series, and sends them based on the news rundown order. NewsMaker can also control the TriCaster and NewTek IP Series, with complete command over all live operations, including switcher transitions and effects, graphics, audio with IFB, video clips, routing, camera control and virtual sets.

“The number of sources required to make a competitive newscast are always increasing,” says Dean L. Kolkey, President, NewsMaker Systems. “Now with NDI, an unrestricted number of inputs and outputs allow our news customers to add more graphics, studio cameras, remotes, and other show elements for their broadcasts. NDI-based workflows create entirely new production possibilities for newsrooms, no longer constrained by the physical limits of traditional production equipment. The fast paced newscasts of the future will be changed forever with NDI.”

“Software-driven IP workflows are quickly becoming ubiquitous in video production,” said Michael Kornet, Executive Vice President of Business Development for NewTek. “NDI-enabled products like those from NewsMaker leverage the exponential increase in video sources available for live production creating efficiencies and opportunities for customers that did not previously exist. NDI is the most widely adopted IP technology on the market, epitomized by the millions of customers with access to it today.”

NewsMaker Systems will also support additional features in NDI when the updated software development kit (SDK) becomes available in Q4 2016. The NDI SDK is royalty free for any company looking to establish IP workflows within their organization, or in commercial products and applications they deliver. Building on the widely adopted and ground-breaking Network Device Interface announced at IBC 2015, NewTek’s NDI version 2 adds higher performance, resolution independence, 16-bit per channel support for the highest precision color of any IP standard, 16 channels of floating point audio, improved cross subnet support, integrated fail-safe support, network-based re-routing support, and more.

For more information on NDI, visit http://newtek.com/ndi

For more information about NewsMaker Systems, visit http://www.newsmakersystems.com.