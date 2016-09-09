SMPTE Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition Will Host Second Exhibit Hall With Special Centennial-Year Amenities

LOS ANGELES and WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Sept. 7, 2016 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), the organization whose standards work has supported a century of technological advances in entertainment technology, has announced that the SMPTE 2016 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition (SMPTE 2016) will host a greatly expanded exhibit space to accommodate a more extensive demonstration of new technologies, as well as a variety of amenities to celebrate the Society's centennial.

The new Centennial Hall added for SMPTE 2016 will feature:

* A Centennial Exhibit featuring early C. Francis Jenkins (SMPTE's founder) artifacts from the Wayne County Historical Museum in Richmond, Indiana

* Multivendor interoperability demonstrations of SMPTE Standard 2059 for Internet Protocol Precision Timing, the next generation of time code

* The SMPTE Live Studio featuring Broadcast Beat's live interview area for SMPTE 2016 speakers

* A beer garden with a pub-style seating area and beverages available every afternoon

* An Oktoberfest reception with German-themed appetizers, open to all SMPTE 2016 attendees on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 5 to 7 p.m.

"We designed this new space to be inviting to exhibitors and attendees alike," said SMPTE Executive Director Barbara Lange. "Conveniently located on the same level as the Ray Dolby Exhibit Hall and technical conference sessions, Centennial Hall will offer many features that enrich attendees' experience. Special exhibits will provide a look at some of the industry's oldest and newest technologies, while the beer garden will provide a great space for a quick meeting, enjoying a beverage, or just relaxing and socializing whenever Centennial Hall is open."

SMPTE 2016 takes place Oct. 25-27 at the Hollywood and Highland Center in Hollywood, California, and is expected to attract more than 2,000 attendees. A limited amount of exhibit space remains available. Further information on SMPTE 2016 exhibition, registration, and sponsorships is available at www.smpte2016.org.

SMPTE 2016 will be preceded on Oct. 24 by the SMPTE 2016 Symposium and followed on Oct. 28 by the SMPTE Centennial Gala, which will celebrate the Society's past, present, and future. Those registering for SMPTE 2016 may elect to purchase tickets for these events, as well as for the SMPTE Honors & Awards Ceremony, Women in Technology Luncheon, and Student Film Festival.

About the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R))

For the past 100 years, the people of the Society of Motion Pictures and Television Engineers (SMPTE, pronounced "simp-tee") have sorted out the details of many significant advances in entertainment technology, from the introduction of "talkies" and color television to HD and UHD (4K, 8K) TV. Since its founding in 1916, the Society has earned an Oscar(R) and multiple Emmy(R) Awards for its work in advancing moving-imagery education and engineering across the communications, technology, media, and entertainment industries. The Society has developed thousands of standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines, more than 800 of which are currently in force.

SMPTE's global membership today includes 7,000 members, who are motion-imaging executives, engineers, creative and technology professionals, researchers, scientists, educators, and students. A partnership with the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA(R)) connects SMPTE and its membership with the professional community of businesses and individuals who provide the expertise, support, tools, and infrastructure for the creation and finishing of motion pictures, television programs, commercials, digital media, and other dynamic media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/SMPTE-Staff-Celebrates-100-Year-at-NYC-Closing-Bell.jpg

Photo Caption: Members of SMPTE Staff Celebrates Founder's Day at Nasdaq Market Square in Times Square, New York, from left to right: Aimée Ricca, Roberta Gorman, Mary Vinton, Barbara Lange, Sally-Ann D'Amato, Jewelie Elsbree

Photo Credit: Christopher Galluzzo / Nasdaq, Inc.