VITEC Debuts MGW Ace Decoder at IBC2016

PARIS -- Sept. 6, 2016 -- VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced that the company will debut its compact, professional-grade HEVC/H.265 MGW Ace Decoder at IBC2016. Together with the MGW Ace Encoder, the appliances provide the industry's first entirely portable, hardware-based, end-to-end 4:2:2 HEVC solution, delivering reliable, error-free, low-latency, and bandwidth-efficient streams suitable for IPTV, broadcast, and point-to-point applications.

"With this addition to our MGW family, we continue our leadership in the HEVC streaming market, enabling our customers to further benefit from the bandwidth savings and the advanced capabilities packed into our unique HEVC offering," said Philippe Wetzel, CEO of VITEC.

The MGW Ace Decoder delivers broadcast-quality decoding of HEVC streams up to 1080p60 4:2:2 10-bit, supporting the most demanding and diverse video streaming use cases. The single-channel HEVC decoder offers a robust panel of best-in-class connectivity options including 12G-SDI, HDMI 2.0, separate SD-SDI, and composite outputs, which can be activated simultaneously. Targeting broadcast setups, the appliance boasts two pairs of audio decode, carried over SDI/HDMI as well as separate analog balanced or unbalanced stereo audio and digital AES outputs. Feeds can be received from two configurable Ethernet ports to match any network topology.

Pro-MPEG and Zixi(R) technologies are integrated into the decoder, offering one- and two-way error-correction protocols for broadcasting artifact-free over public networks securely and reliably. For point-to-point applications, when paired with MGW Ace Encoder, the solution provides a bandwidth-efficient, artifact-free video streaming solution over any network including the Internet.

With its unique, flexible FPGA architecture that supports ongoing video improvements up to 4K60p, the MGW Ace Decoder provides users with a powerful future-proof solution. "The MGW Ace Decoder is designed to support bandwidth-efficient H.265 streams, as well as legacy H.264 streams and up to 4K60p format in the near future, ensuring our customers can stay ahead of the game," said Richard Bernard, product manager at VITEC.

Combined with the MGW Ace Encoder, the decoder is the ideal turnkey HEVC solution for delivering bandwidth-efficient H.265 streams for broadcasters, houses of worship, corporate IT, military units, and government agencies, reducing operational expenses and extending the reach of video services to remote destinations with bandwidth constraints. As part of the compact portable design, VITEC also offers a rackmount option to integrate the appliance into a 1U 19-inch rack.

VITEC will demonstrate the MGW Ace Decoder and MGW Ace Encoder portable solution, as well as the MGW Ace Decoder paired with the MGW Vision Encoder enabling 4K60p 4:2:2 point-to-point streaming at IBC2016 on stand 7.G16. More information on VITEC's full line of products is available at www.vitec.com.

# # #

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/160906VITEC.docx

Photo Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC-MGW_Ace_Decoder.jpg

All company and product names used herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners. © 2016 VITEC

Visit VITEC at IBC2016, Stand 7.G16

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=VITEC%20Debuts%20MGW%20Ace%20Decoder%20at%20IBC2016%20-%20http://goo.gl/D2Dxwn%20%23IBCShow

Follow VITEC:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vitec-multimedia

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Vitec_MM

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/vitecmm