Cineo Lighting and LumenRadio Announce Wireless Partnership

Cineo Lighting has been pushing the boundaries of illumination technology since the company started in 2012. The revolutionary HS product line with TruColorRemote Phosphor Technology has made gaffers, cinematographers and lighting designers used to unrivaled brightness, extremely accurate color quality, power efficiency and flexibility. With the addition of integrated LumenRadio CRMX OEM RDM modules to the HSX and HS2 Wave products, these users are now able to control and configure their fixtures wirelessly.

The HS product line is highly configurable over RDM, and LumenRadio’s trustworthy RDM implementation means the Cineo Lighting fixtures can now be patched, monitored and configured from a distance. On a film set where every minute is crucial, saving time during setup can be a huge cost saver.

“The choice of wireless provider was obvious to us,” says Rich Pierceall, CEO of Cineo Lighting. “Our two companies have a common philosophy in always being innovative and on the forefront of what is possible. We are very proud with this partnership and look forward to what it will bring to our users.”

The HS2 Wave and HSX are the first Cineo Lighting products to utilize LumenRadio’s award-winning technology, but not the last. Chuck Edwards, CTO of Cineo Lighting continues: “We’re very excited about bringing LumenRadio technology into both new and existing products in the near future.”

“Cineo Lighting is a great company to be working with and we are very happy to have them onboard as a partner. They are much like ourselves - innovative to the core and always looking to provide the user with a better product and service. We are very excited about this partnership and what it will bring for the future,” says Marcus Bengtsson, International Sales Manager at LumenRadio.

Cineo Lighting will be showing its complete product line at IBC 2016 (Stand 12.D39).

About Cineo Lighting

Cineo Lighting, LLC was founded to produce the highest quality lighting systems available for the motion picture, television and photography industries. By pioneering cutting-edge technologies, Cineo creates high-output, compact light sources for image capture, in all power ranges, which exceed the capabilities of traditional lighting tools.

About LumenRadio

LumenRadio was founded with a clear vision of how wireless technology will change the world. LumenRadio is leading the wireless transformation within the lighting industry by consistently being the first to introduce new groundbreaking technology.