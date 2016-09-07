Pebble Beach Systems Showcases 4K Playout with Dolphin Integrated Channel System at IBC 2016

At IBC 2016 on stand 8.C71, Pebble Beach Systems, a leading automation, content management and integrated channel specialist, will demonstrate 4K playout from the Dolphin integrated channel system. Going far beyond channel-in-a-box offerings, Dolphin’s software-defined architecture allows it to easily scale to the needs of any playout workflow either as a stand-alone, all-in-one system, or a hybrid system installed alongside third party channel delivery products.

With I/O support for either IP or SDI, Dolphin helps organizations evolve their playout from HD to 4K when required without a forklift upgrade. 4K output is presented as H.264/H.265 SPTS (single program transport stream) over IP or Quad SDI. For input, 4K file-based media can be encoded with H.264, ProRes, XAVC, or AVC-Ultra. The Dolphin system supports automatic SD/HD up-conversion to 4K when mixed content is present.

"We are excited to show Dolphin playing out at 4K at this year’s IBC show," says Ian Cockett, CTO at Pebble Beach Systems. “It’s the perfect proof point that our software architecture is truly built to scale.”



"Ideally suited to clip-based channels requiring static or animated logos for branding, Dolphin is a reliable, cost-effective solution for 4K playout.” adds Cockett.

4K support for Dolphin will be available by the end of 2016.

In addition to controlling Dolphin, Pebble Beach Systems’ flagship Marina automation system currently controls third party 4K servers such as those from Harmonic.

About Pebble Beach Systems

Pebble Beach Systems is a world leader in automation, channel in a box, integrated and virtualised playout technology, with scalable products designed for highly efficient multichannel transmission as well as complex news and sports television. Installed in more than 70 countries and with proven systems ranging from single up to over 150 channels in operation, Pebble Beach Systems offers open, flexible systems, which encompass ingest and playout automation, and complex file-based workflows. The company trades in the US as Pebble Broadcast Systems.

Web:http://www.pebble.tv

Pebble Beach Systems is a Vislink company.

About Vislink plc

Vislink plc is aleading global software and technology business specialised in solutions for the live collection, delivery and playout automation of high quality video 'from scene to screen'. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides wireless communication solutions for the collection of live news, sport and entertainment, as well as software solutions for channel playout automation, channel-in-a-box and video content management. Vislink also provides secure video communications for surveillance and public safety applications such as law enforcement and homeland security.

Vislink employs over 250 people worldwide with offices in the UK, USA, UAE, and Singapore and manufacturing operations in the UK and the USA. Vislink has net assets of over £52 million and continuously invests in innovation. The Company is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: VLK). For further information, visithttp://www.vislinkplc.com.