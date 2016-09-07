Pixpan Announces Advanced Integrations at IBC

AMSTERDAM (September 7, 2016) - Pixspan, developers of PixMover™ software and the leading full resolution workflow specialists, today announced advanced integrations with key partners at IBC 2016, which runs Sept. 9-13 at the RAI Exhibition and Congress Centre. A number of new implementations with popular vendors - including Autodesk, Dell, ELEMENTS, EMC Isilon, and NVIDIA - offer content creators more options for using Pixspan to enable 4K workflows on their existing infrastructure without adding expensive new equipment. These demonstrations at IBC exemplify Pixspan's growing footprint in media and entertainment.

Pixspan offers unique software to enhance full-resolution workflows, increasing speed and saving storage from on-set through post to final assets. PixMover™ is built on Pixspan's bit-exact, lossless container format which greatly reduces the growing size of full-resolution image files like DI and camera raw files (EXR, DPX, Cineon, ARRIRAW, Canon RAW, etc.), and accomplishes this with no loss of image quality.

Partners demonstrating solutions integrating Pixspan's software at IBC 2016 include:

* Autodesk Flame® Premium creative finishing software - Since IBC 2015, Autodesk's 2016 Flame family has included Pixspan. The Flame suite publishes and shares Pixspan's smaller container format among its applications. Pixspan's latest release now lets Autodesk users leverage the power of the GPUs in their workstations to import and export natively Pixspan-encoded 4K files at a 50-80% savings on customers' existing NAS storage and 10GbE networks. Several Autodesk partner booths will be showcasing Flame demos, including ELEMENTS and EMC Isilon.



* Dell (Stand 7.H10) - The Dell 7910 workstation is now certified to handle full resolution 4K content over 10GbE networks with Pixspan, and PixMover™ on storage and transfer centric workflows, including EMC Isilon scale-out NAS. This high-end media workstation supports Intel's latest CPUs and NVIDIA's powerful GPUs.

* ELEMENTS (Stand 7.B08) - ELEMENTS, developer of advanced solutions for unrestricted collaboration in shared media workflows, has integrated Pixspan's PixMover™ in all its breakthrough appliances. Providing post-production and broadcast facilities with increased real-time transfer speeds and substantially enhanced storage space usability, ELEMENTS will be showing their StorNext-based media storage solution with Pixspan for the first time at IBC.

* EMC Isilon (Stand 7.H10) - EMC's Isilon scale-out NAS now operates in conjunction with Pixspan's container format on media workstations, enabling customers to play out 4K over standard 10GbE networks. The combination of Isilon with off-the-shelf servers and an NVIDIA M6000 GPU card improves performance by two-to-four times over a CPU-only build. The offering was demonstrated at NAB 2016, and the full GPU option is qualified and now available.

These solutions are also available through Pixspan Platinum Partners, including XTFX in London and Post Logic in Paris, both at the IBC Show (Stand 7.B08). The company also has Platinum agreements with ALT Systems in Burbank, Alliance Integrated Technology (AiT) in Los Angeles, and VGI in Tokyo. Pixspan software is sold on a subscription basis for as short as one month. There is no major software or hardware investment, and products can be rented for as long as it is needed.

Pixspan CEO Michael Rowny notes, "Pixspan's expertise is in bit-exact compression algorithms, software integration with other products, and the adept handling of full-resolution file formats. IBC 2016 demonstrations reveal the evolution of our technology and software as a driving force in M&E workflows. It's an honor to work with the caliber of partners and resellers with whom we are collaborating. And, most critical, our solution offers massive storage and bandwidth savings for content creators and end users, enabling them to work faster and more efficiently, while retaining the full quality of the asset."