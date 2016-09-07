Cineo Lighting Expands HS Range with HS2 Wave

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 7, 2016 – Cineo Lighting, a leader in the production of lighting systems available for the motion picture, television and photography industries,will be unveiling the new HS2 Wave Remote Phosphor at IBC 2016 (Stand 12.D39). This is a continuation of the revolutionary HS product series.

“The HS2 Wave improves on the already successful HS range with a significantly enhanced ergonomic design, as well as an integrated lamp head and power supply that are preconfigured for simple, one-piece operation,” says Rich Pierceall, CEO, Cineo Lighting. “The HS2 Wave incorporates the new HSX user interface, providing an optimized user experience to our HS Remote Phosphor product line.”

Key electronic enhancements of the HS2 Wave include integration of LumenRadio™ receivers for wireless DMX support and RDM programing in addition to traditional 5-pin XLR control. A 5V USB port is now available on the back of the fixture to power third-party wireless receivers, as well as to accommodate quick and seamless firmware updates. Other notable features include an enhanced digital display, rotary control local dimming, three-channel DMX fine dimming, one-channel DMX smooth dimming and DMX strobe capabilities. Additionally, two distinct mixing chambers allow for custom CCT mixing via DMX while in three-channel operation.

Current users of the HS line will be grandfathered in since HS2 Wave components are 100 percent cross compatible with all legacy HS fixtures, power supplies, accessories, phosphor panels and cabling.

About Cineo Lighting

Cineo Lighting LLC was founded to produce the highest quality lighting systems available for the motion picture, television, and photography industries. By pioneering cutting-edge technologies, Cineo creates high-output, compact light sources for image capture, in all power ranges, which exceed the capabilities of traditional lighting tools.