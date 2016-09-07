SIS LIVE partners with Telstra to expand connectivity into growing Asian market

IBC 2016, Stand 1.C55 – Broadcast connectivity expert SIS LIVE today announced a partnership with Telstra, a leading telecommunications and technology company, to expand their connectivity network throughout the Asia Pacific region. This gives SIS LIVE the ability to distribute content across Asia via Telstra’s market-leading submarine fibre cable network and teleports in Hong Kong and Sydney – the largest commercial teleports in Asia and Australia.

The partnership with Telstra will ensure SIS LIVE customers have additional high quality access to the vast Asia Pacific region and the highest possible range of critical media content.

“This is a significant milestone in our core aim to be recognised worldwide as a critical connectivity provider, and is a substantial expansion of our increasingly global connectivity coverage.” said David Meynell, Managing Director, SIS LIVE.

SIS LIVE’s combined fibre and satellite infrastructure is unrivalled in the UK market and includes a managed fibre network called Anylive™ that connects more than 100 sport and entertainment venues, which can now be linked to Telstra.

“This is great news for our customers as it gives them a solid, dedicated path into Asia that complements the suite of services we already provide,” said John Bozza, SIS LIVE Commercial Director.

“We have a lot of existing content distribution contracts, but we’re seeing a substantial increase in demand for distribution into Asia, particularly for sports content. The ability to provide this expanded service for such content tracks with our overriding strategy to be the connectivity provider of choice worldwide.”

SIS LIVE’s Anylive fibre network will be connected to Telstra’s London hub, which will carry content to the Sydney and Hong Kong teleports for uplinking to the AsiaSat 5 platform, which has a vast footprint that envelopes more than 53 countries.

“We are delighted to partner with SIS LIVE to help them deliver high quality content throughout the Asia Pacific region. We have a long relationship with SIS LIVE and together we aim to deliver the highest standard of reliable connectivity and broadcast services for which we are both acknowledged leaders,” said Trevor Boal, Head of Telstra Broadcast Services.