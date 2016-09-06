World's First True Media Factory Takes to the European Stage at IBC 2016

Amsterdam, IBC 2016, Stand 8.B41 - Tedial, the leading provider of Media and Content Management solutions, is showcasing its multi-award-winning Version Factory, the world’s first true media factory workflow, and Evolution BPM, the industry’s fastest and most flexible Business Process Management workflow engine, at IBC 2016, stand 8.B41.

Version Factory was the recipient of the IABM Game Changer Award 2016 in the System Automation & Control category at NAB 2016, marking the second year running that Tedial won this prestigious honor. And Tedial Evolution BPM, the unique platform that enables the Version Factory and much more, has just been named the winner in the “Originality in Content Management” category by The Broadcast Beat.

“In order to be successful in the new multi-platform, multi-format environment, it’s essential that MAM technology providers are very precise in their use of IT technologies when creating solutions that can evolve to meet the growing demands of the consumer,” says Esther Mesas, Tedial’s Chief Sales & Marketing Officer. “Tedial’s strong research and development and support structure keeps the company two years ahead of the market. This cycle enables customers to increase their business efficiency with the most advanced technologies and allows a continuous evolution of software solutions to adapt to future customer needs.”

New for IBC 2016

Version Factory

Tedial’s Version Factoryis the world’s first true media factory workflow. Providing a single, efficient and cost-effective workflow, which supports millions of file input to output configurations, Version Factory can be managed from a single operator screen. Designed to interface to content management/rights management/traffic/work order systems for automated operations, the Version Factory stacks chosen media engines (transcoders, quality control, DRM, CDN, etc.), employs SMPTE standardized designs for future proof “N-input to N-output” operations and provides the maximum flexibility and scalability for OTT/VOD Platforms, Network Operations and media companies focused on managing their Brand across all distribution formats.

Version Factory now enables automatic ad insertionand package definition including all content - Audio languages; Subtitles; Artwork; Posters, banners; Trailers, etc. - for each specific destination.

EVOLUTION BPM

Recognizing the need for a media-centric truly scalable workflow engine, Tedial introduces Evolution BPM, the industry’s fastest and most flexible Business Process Management (BPMN 2.0 compliant) Workflow engine. When an operation is struggling to manage an ever-growing number of workflows per day, hour or second Evolution BPM is the answer. Evolution BPM provides broadcasters and media companies with a cost effective foundation to operate their business practices efficiently.

CONTENT PREPARATION: From reception to delivery (end-to-end Media Processing)

-Industrialization of content reception: Tedial is presenting a new media check-in process that drastically improves media reception procedures to allow the automatic ingest of a variety of file types without human intervention. Based on innovative placeholders, multiple file delivery methods are supported, including single media files, sidecar XMLs and full packages with all the related content (posters, trailers, etc.). Upgrades also include Automatic Media Validation, Automatic Media Transformation and Unification of different media types.

-Industrialization of Media Processing workflows. Evolution BPM handles content preparation workflows as a Factory where the final product is the enriched content with all the languages, subtitles, required edits and all related content to be distributed (Posters, trailers, banners). A set of standard building blocks are configured to optimize the operation and provide all the real-time information needed.

-Natively Linked with Version Factory for contentdelivery and publishing to Linear and Non-Linear platforms.

-Easy to use: Business rules can be easily defined and assigned to new workflows that can be easily configured in one click.

CLOUD ENABLER

Tedial implements “Docker” technology for easy, automatic cloud deployment. Tedial’s media and proxies now support MPEG DASH, multi-resolution outputs and DRM systems such as WIDE VINE. Providing future proof technology, Cloud Enabler delivers an elastic infrastructure and new system monitoring tools.

Mesas adds, “Tedial is a true industry visionary, bringing the most technologically advanced IT solutions to media industry in all corners of the globe. The company’s multi-site media management with business-driven workflow enables end-to-end integration providing the true benefits of the media factory ideal.Tedial is one of the few systems to deliver on this promise.”

About Tedial

15 years of technology leadership

Tedial is a leading provider of Media and Content Management solutions designed to maximize business efficiency and profitability.

Its multi award-winning Media IT platform, Tedial Evolution, provides international broadcasters and global media companies with the next-generation in MAM and business driven media workflow. It enables an end-to-end business media platform marrying media preparation and logistics into a complete supply chain. This provides customers with scalable tools that cost-effectively allow them to increase their media throughput in-line with the unprecedented speed at which media consumption is increasing year on year. Tedial Evolution is designed to reinforce a collaborative working environment and drive workflows for linear, VOD and OTT services.

2016 is a key year for Tedial as it sees the company celebrate its 15th anniversary. A global company with consistently, successfully delivered large and complex MAM/Content Management systems.

