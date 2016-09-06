Video Devices Debuts New Mounting Option for the Pix-E Series of Recording Monitors at IBC 2016

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 6, 2016 –Video Devices introduces PIX-Base, a sturdy, flexible mounting accessory for its popular line of PIX-E Series 4K-compatible recording monitors. Launching at IBC 2016 (Stand 8.B59), the tabletop-friendly PIX-Base is an easily adjustable design of durable, anodized aluminum that collapses flat for easy storage and transport. PIX-Base will officially be shipping on Friday, September 9.

PIX-Base offers an alternative to the camera-mount setup, opening the door to more convenient use when recording live events. Users who require multiple recorded versions now have a reliable and affordable way to monitor, control, and record live programming from tabletop or wall-mount setups.

The unique ability of the PIX-E Series – PIX-E5, PIX-E5H and PIX-E7 – to simultaneously record H.264 files to an SD card and master-quality 4K ProRes files to the mSATA-based SpeedDrive offers users like those in the rental, staging, and install markets an ideal way to streamline their workflow. At the end of a shoot, the user can simply pull the low-cost SD card, without transcoding, and deliver it to a client while retaining a 4K master file for editing and archiving. The compressed file size with H.264 makes uploading online files quick and easy.

“The new PIX-Base is a unique accessory that expands the use of the PIX-E Series for live events and other applications where having a tabletop setup is more practical,” says Paul Isaacs, Director of Product Management and Design, Sound Devices. “We are continually looking for ways to evolve and expand the use of PIX-E monitors with convenient, economical add-on’s, such as the PIX-LR and the new PIX-Base.”

It includes a standard 1/4-inch, 20-thread screw with thumbwheel knob to secure any PIX-E monitor or other device, rubber feet to minimize vibrations and prevent sliding, a bubble level, 7-inch hook-and-loop strap to secure cables, and hex key to make angle adjustments on the fly. The accessory’s interlocking base allows multiple PIX-Bases to be linked together securely for multiple screen monitoring on more complex shoots.

The stand also comes with mounting holes (sized for a #8 ANSI or M4 metric screw) to affix it to a table or wall for longer periods of time. While it pairs perfectly with the PIX-E Series, and can be used both with and without the PIX-LR audio interface, the PIX-Base can attach to any device with a 1/4-inch, 20-thread screw hole, including the PIX 240i video recorder and the Sound Devices MixPre-D, portable 2-channel mixer.

Founded in 1998, Sound Devices, LLC, designs both Sound Devices audio products and Video Devices video products. Sound Devices offers portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news gathering, live-event, and acoustical test and measurement applications. Video Devices offers digital video monitors, recorders and related products that address a range of video productions, including fast-paced studio applications, live sports, and events, as well as mobile, TV, film, and documentary productions.

The Sound Devices, LLC, headquarters is located in Reedsburg, Wisconsin. Additional offices are located in Madison, Wisconsin, Chicago, and Berlin. For more information, visit the Sound Devices and/or Video Devices websites: www.sounddevices.com and www.videodevices.com.