SCTE/ISBE INTERNATIONAL ATTENDEE BREAKFAST PANEL

TO DISCUSS NEW TECHNOLOGY RESPONSES TO COMPETITIVE THREATS

SEPT. 6, 2016 (Exton, PA)—The ability of cable operators to leverage new technologies to fend off competitors will top the agenda when technology thought leaders from around the world gather for the annual International Attendee Breakfast hosted by the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), on Thursday, Sept. 29 at SCTE/ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® 2016.

During the one-hour session, the panelists will discuss factors that impact future growth, including:

·Deployment of new technologies;

·Competition from OTT, telco and satellite;

·Delivery of quality Wi-Fi experiences;

·Future network expansion to include services such as IoT and virtual reality;

·Migrating functionality to the cloud;

·Differentiation of service to take market share from regional competitors;

·Prioritizing capital expenditures for upgrades; and

·Improving the video signal beyond HD.

Steve McCaffery, Managing Director, ARRIS International, will moderate a panel of experts from around the world, including: Chris Bastian, Senior Vice President and CTO, SCTE/ISBE; Hernan Benavides, Vice President, Engineering, Liberty Global Latin America and Caribbean (LiLAC); and Mark Yamaguchi, President, Synclayer, and President, Japan Cable TV Engineering Association (JCTEA).

The SCTE/ISBE International Attendee Breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. in Room 120 A–C of the Pennsylvania Convention Center, in Philadelphia. The panel discussion will take place from 8 to 9 a.m. The International Attendee Breakfast is sponsored by ARRIS.

“Cable operators have an arsenal of new technologies with which to confront their competitors,” said Bastian. “The International Attendee Breakfast provides a unique opportunity to learn how the technologists around the globe are creating new opportunities for operators to drive customer growth and revenue.”

Scheduled for Monday through Thursday, Sept. 26-29, SCTE/ISBE Cable-Tec Expo®is renowned as the pre-eminent venue that combines the thought leadership, engineering innovation and deal-making that power the industry’s technology future. As a nexus for operators, technology partners and industry experts, Cable-Tec Expo provides rich insights into technology, products and services that can generate revenue, streamline operations and increase customer satisfaction.

In addition to learned presentations and technology-centric exhibits, Cable-Tec Expo features the SCTE/ISBE IP Challenge, sponsored by Cisco; the International Cable-Tec Games; and valuable learning that is driven by peer-to-peer interaction and networking. Expo conference sessions, exhibits and other activities will take place Tuesday through Thursday, Sept. 27-29. In addition, three two-day Boot Camps—one on DOCSIS® 3.1, one on FTTx, and one on Wireless Broadband—will be conducted Sunday, Sept. 25 through Monday, Sept. 26.

Information on registration options for SCTE/ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® and the Expo Boot Camps is at http://expo.scte.org/attendees/registration-types-and-pricing/. Sponsorship opportunities for both Cable-Tec Expo and the Expo Boot Camps are available by contacting Melanie Taylor, senior director, national conferences for SCTE/ISBE, at mtaylor@scte.org. Information on Cable-Tec Expo exhibit space is available from Eileen Sload, director, conventions and exhibits for SCTE/ISBE, at esload@scte.org.

The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) is part of a unique ecosystem that has the power to prepare the workforce to meet the ever-changing demands of the Telecommunications Industry. Our members can realize streamlined delivery of products and services, improved customer satisfaction, and increased employee retention rates directly impacting business results. In cooperation with our partners, CableLabs® and NCTA, SCTE prepares tomorrow's telecommunications leaders by communicating new Industry trends and technology, developing standards, and delivering relevant training and certification programs to enhance members' expertise and professional development. SCTE and its global brand, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), build value for corporate, vendor, and individual members by creating peer networking opportunities, professional mentoring, and communication of Industry information.





