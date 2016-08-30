VITEC Products on Display at WFX 2016

VITEC

Worship Facilities Expo (WFX) 2016

Sept. 21-22

Booth 1022

House of Worship Multi-Site Streaming Solution

VITEC's IPTV House of Worship Solution enables houses of worship (HOW) to extend their reach across multiple campuses while fostering a sense of community among all church members. VITEC has teamed with Zixi(TM) to offer an integrated streaming solution that delivers pristine HD video across multiple church campuses. By combining VITEC encoding and decoding technology with Zixi stream protection, houses of worship can provide enhanced video delivery to truly engage their followers. Developed to meet the demands of large-scale venues, VITEC/Zixi live streaming solutions offer high-quality, low-latency HD video streaming for point-to-point, bi-directional, and multi-site events.

Integrated Time-Slip Recording Solution With Renewed Vision(TM) ProVideoServer(TM)

VITEC's House of Worship Streaming Solution is now integrated with Renewed Vision(TM) ProVideoServer(TM). This integration allows churches to easily record one or more high-quality encoded streams from the main campus, complete with embedded time code and multi-channel audio, and play back those streams at a satellite campus at any time.

Point-to-Point HEVC and Ultra-Low-Latency Streaming

On display at WFX 2016 will be VITEC's MGW Ace appliance, the industry's first 100-percent hardware-based HEVC portable device for encoding and streaming video, and the MGW D265, a portable HEVC IP decoder. The powerful yet compact MGW Ace appliance provides pristine video quality with its HEVC (H.265) bandwidth-efficient compression as well as legacy H.264 encoding capabilities. With a wide selection of I/Os and low power consumption using VITEC's HEVC compression chip, it's a perfect solution for streaming video, audio, and KLV metadata while in the field or on the move. When MGW Ace is coupled with the MGW D265, the devices become an end-to-end, on-the-go streaming solution with embedded Pro-MPEG FEC or Zixi(TM) error correction capabilities for markets including enterprise, sports entertainment, house of worship, broadcast, military, and more. For worship and live event distribution applications, VITEC now provides industry-standard RTMP streaming to distribute content to a large audience via Content Delivery Network (CDN).

VITEC's Focus FS-H50/60/70 Portable Recording Solution

Highly versatile, VITEC's Focus FS-H50/60/70 family of portable, H.264 standard HD recorders support workflows and applications requiring high video quality, optimized video file sizes, and remote capabilities. They record H.264 clips up to 1080p in MOV/MP4, which easily play back natively on any decoding platforms, including PC, Mac(R), tablets, and smartphones. Content can be immediately uploaded to networks or video platforms for sharing and collaboration, without transcoding.

Company Quote:

"Today, houses of worship want affordable streaming options that will allow them to broaden their reach. The WFX conference gives us the opportunity to show attendees how VITEC's cutting-edge, high-quality streaming solutions can be used to affordably stream video over the public internet. At the show, we will be highlighting our point-to-point streaming solution specifically designed to meet the needs of growing houses of worship, featuring Zixi error correction for reliable, high-quality, and low-latency streams, and integration with Renewed Vision ProVideoServer, which allows multi-site churches to easily record from the main campus and play back the video at a satellite campus."

-- Mark D'Addio, VP of Business Development and Emerging Markets, VITEC

Company Overview:

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV Solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

