Sachtler Adds New Entry level 100MM Fluid Head to Durable FSB Line

Garching, Germany (August 30, 2016) – Sachtler, a premier provider of camera supports, accessories, and bags and a Vitec Videocom brand, is pleased to introduce the FSB 10 – a long-lasting new entry-level 100 mm fluid head. The FSB 10 builds upon the legacy of the lightweight yet robust FSB Series to offer a premium solution for on-the-go camera operators working in news, documentaries, wildlife, and more.







Sachtler’s FSB line of fluid heads has a reputation for being resilient and long-lasting. Director of Photography Alessandro Beltrame used his FSB 6 system for The Antarctica Project in the South Pole, where temperatures often dipped below -40 degrees Celsius. “Transport over icy, snowy, and rocky terrain is very difficult; that's why the equipment has to be extremely robust yet very lightweight at the same time. The less weight, the better,” said Beltrame when explaining the challenges of filming at the South Pole. “On top of that, the quality of pan and tilt movements is a basic requirement. It doesn't matter how well you prepare; you never know how much leeway you'll actually have in those extreme conditions. That's exactly why you need the best possible camera support.”



See the FSB 10 In Action: https://youtu.be/IFHu2ev5zOM



The FSB 10 expands on this tradition. It is everything camera operators have come to expect from the Sachtler brand including rugged durability, a camera support that will last over a decade and buttery smooth panning and tilting movements for consistently high-quality content. With a higher payload than the 75 mm FSB 8, the FSB 10 can handle up to 12 kg (26.5 lbs) and allows users to employ a wider range of system configurations. The head comes in two versions with different camera platforms including the FSB 10 with convenient sideload mechanism with long sliding range for front/back adjustment of the camera or FSB 10 T with Touch & Go plate for very fast camera attachment.







Action sports photographer Tom Day, one of the most renowned filmmakers in the skiing world, famously snapped a picture of his FSB 8 system frozen while on location in the Alps yet still fully operational. Day, the principle cinematographer for Warren Miller Entertainment since 2000 and an avid user of the Sachtler brand, was one of the first to experience the FSB 10 and tested it in extreme, on-location environments.







“If the FSB system can perform in these extreme locations, then it won’t let you down on your day to day shoot,” explained Day. “The 100 mm version of the FSB 10 allows you to level the tripod so much quicker than a 75 mm. This allows you to set-up fast, shoot on the fly or uneven ground, and ultimately get your shot.







He added, “it’s surprisingly lightweight, which is great for someone like me who is always on-location and needs to be mobile. With a bigger head and stick socket, the FSB 10’s legs can be planted even wider. The stability allows me avoid any unnecessary movement and get great shots. Ultimately, it comes down to smooth, reliable movement and Sachtler makes the best fluid heads in the industry.”







Debuting this year at IBC booth 12.E65, the FSB 10 boasts five positions + 0 for pan and tilt drag, giving operators better flexibility and speed no matter their project or location. For even more convenience, it also offers ten steps of counterbalance, compared to other products in the same market that only provide four.







“The FSB 10 is the perfect accessory for today’s modern camera operator on the go. It is ergonomically designed with our customers in mind and perfectly supports today’s digital cinema-style cameras, including the Sony FS7 and Canon C300. We are very proud to offer solid German engineering at a very affordable price,” commented Tobias Keuthen, Senior Product Marketing Manager for Sachtler.







The FSB 10 has an integrated flat base (e.g. for use on a slider) and an ergonomic design that gives camera operators easy access to operating elements, while other features include Sachtler’s award-winning Speedbalance technology.







###







About Sachtler







Sachtler was founded in 1958 by camera operator Wendelin Sachtler and is a worldwide market leader of premium camera support systems for broadcast and cinematography production. Together with the hottest cameras by Sony, Blackmagic Design, Panasonic, ARRI, Canon, etc., the fast, robust and reliable Sachtler tripod heads, tripods, pedestals and camera stabilizer systems engineered in Germany help camera operators all over the world to provide stunning footage. The Sachtler name and brand is a symbol of top quality and reliability for decades. With an extensive range of premium camera support systems and professional video and audio bags, Sachtler is the highly qualified partner for broadcast, documentary, film, and pro-video applications. Sachtler is part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company. For more information on Sachtler, visit www.sachtler.com.







About Vitec Videocom







Vitec Videocom, the Broadcast Division of The Vitec Group plc, brings together some of the most respected, innovative and sought-after brands in the industry: Anton Bauer, Autocue, Autoscript, Bexel, Camera Corps, Litepanels, OConnor, Paralinx, Sachtler, SmallHD, Teradek, The Camera Store, Vinten and Vinten Radamec. Vitec Videocom is the parent company for these market-leading broadcast, film and pro video products, encouraging multi-brand system sales and simplifying the way that customers worldwide do business. Vitec Videocom is the parent company for these market-leading broadcast, film and pro video products, encouraging multi-brand system sales and simplifying the way that customers worldwide do business.







Vitec is a global provider of premium branded products and services to the Broadcast and Photographic markets. Vitec is based on strong, well-known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely.







Vitec Videocom – advancing the quality and science of media production.