Bannister Lake Integrates NewTek NDI Technology for Live IP Production Workflows

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Canada, August 24, 2016 – Bannister Lake, a leading provider of broadcast data aggregation and graphics solutions, today announced its adoption of NewTek’s Network Device Interface (NDI™) technology for live IP production workflows over Ethernet networks. With the integration of NDI, Bannister Lake’s widely-deployed software offerings will be recognizable as video sources by other NDI-enabled devices and applications on the same network.

Bannister Lake’s initial use of NDI technology will be in the Super Ticker Chameleon data presentation, management and playout system for broadcast and information displays. Announced earlier this month, Super Ticker Chameleon extends Bannister Lake’s proven data aggregation platform with new graphics creation tools and hybrid playout capabilities, forming a tightly-integrated graphics and data engine for distribution targets ranging from television news channels to digital signage and websites. Chameleon’s NDI support enables real-time graphic and alpha channel playout to other NDI-enabled production solutions over an IP network.

“The broadcast and media production industries’ embrace of live, IP-based workflows continues to accelerate, both in IP-only deployment models and hybrid operations with baseband SDI,” said Georg Hentsch, president, Bannister Lake. “Our integration of NewTek’s NDI in Super Ticker Chameleon exemplifies our commitment to this transition. We have been impressed with both the NDI SDK itself and NewTek’s approach to making it an open technology, and we’re pleased to be working with them to deliver the benefits of IP production workflows to our customers.”

NewTek’s NDI technology enables multiple video systems and applications to identify and communicate bi-directionally with one another over IP, and to encode, transmit and receive many streams of high quality, low latency, frame-accurate video and audio in real time. This benefits any network-connected video device, including video mixers, graphics systems, capture cards, cameras and many other production devices and applications. Bannister Lake solutions will be part of the NewTek Developer Network, the industry’s largest ecosystem of IP-enabled products.

“IP workflows are revolutionizing video production, with the momentum driven by a combination of enabling technologies, customer demand and vendor support,” said Michael Kornet, executive vice president of Business Development for NewTek. “The adoption of NDI by innovators such as Bannister Lake for their best-of-breed solutions is helping to make it the most widely deployed IP production workflow on the market today, and we’re excited to welcome Bannister Lake to NewTek’s NDI ecosystem.”

NDI is now available from NewTek’s royalty free software developer kit (SDK) for any company looking to establish IP workflows within their organization, or in production tools and systems they manufacture.

Super Ticker Chameleon with NDI integration will be highlighted at the upcoming IBC2016 Conference and Exhibition, taking place September 9-13 in Amsterdam. Bannister Lake will exhibit at IBC2016 with partners including BroadStream Solutions (stand #8.B35) and Imagine Communications (stand #4.A01).

For more information about NDI, visit ndi.newtek.com. For more information about Super Ticker Chameleon and other Bannister Lake solutions, please visit www.bannisterlake.com.

About Bannister Lake Inc.

Bannister Lake is a leading provider of professional video graphic display solutions for broadcast television, cable, satellite, audio/visual and information presentation applications worldwide. Our solutions integrate seamlessly with your existing infrastructure while automating the integration and display of external data sources, improving the productivity of your organization. Visit us online at www.bannisterlake.com.