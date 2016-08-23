Riedel Communications Augments North America Sales Team With New Administrative Hire

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- Aug. 23, 2016 -- In response to increasing North America sales, Riedel Communications has hired Jake Halverson to serve as sales administrator within the Riedel North America team. Halverson will be responsible for the efficient handling of sales orders in support of outside sales staff, managing customer queries in a timely and knowledgeable manner, and in turn improving the company's ability to offer responsive, high-quality service and support.

"Given Jake's experience working with other leading companies in our industry, his familiarity with best practices in the technical sales environment, and his knowledge of the technology itself, I am confident that he will help our sales force to be more effective throughout the sales and support cycle," said Joyce Bente, President and CEO at Riedel North America.

Prior to joining Riedel, Halverson served as the used equipment sales manager at Production Resource Group and had a series of technical sales management roles at Bexel. While at Bexel, he led the technical sales department as it reached its highest monthly sales total, and he worked to maximize sales opportunities, optimize use of assets, ensure sales fulfillment, and evaluate and streamline business processes. Halverson also served as a customer support coordinator at Calrec Audio and as a quality control technician at 2G Digital.

Halverson is based in Burbank, California, and reports to Janis Fontein, manager for finance and operations at Riedel North America.

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 400 people at 14 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

