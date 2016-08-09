Miller Camera Support, LLC Brings Full Arsenal to the Lone Star State for TAB 2016

AUSTIN, TX, AUGUST 9, 2016— Miller Camera Support, LLC,a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, will be showcasing a full range of products, including the new arrowX 5 Fluid Head and Skyline 70 Combo Live 55 Pedestal System, as well as the AIR and Compass 23 Fluid Heads, at TAB 2016 (Booth 120). Miller will also be donating an AIR Alloy Tripod System to the Texas Broadcast Education Foundation (TBEF) silent auction to raise funds for its scholarship endowment.

“We are happy to continue showcasing our newest products, including the arrowXrange with the new CB PLUS switch,” says Gus Harilaou, regional manager for the Americas, Miller Camera Support, LLC. “Broadcasters are able to make quick and easy adjustments so that important moments are never lost when resetting their system. We are also extremely proud to be part of the TBEF’s silent auction. We know that the money raised will be going to very deserving students who will make an impact in the broadcast world.”

Miller will be donating an AIR Alloy System (#3001) to the Texas Broadcast Education Foundation silent auction to raise funds for its scholarship endowment. TBEF annually provides eight $2,000 scholarships and one $5,000 scholarship to Texas students to help foster learning in broadcasting, broadcast journalism, management, advertising, broadcast electronics and other arts and techniques of the broadcasting field.

On display will be the arrowX5, which features Miller’s CB PLUS. CB PLUS is a unique sequential counterbalance design, which takes traditional counterbalancing a step forward, resulting in repeatable, accurate and rapid setup. CB PLUS features eight large counterbalance steps, allowing users to get to their needed position quickly and efficiently. The CB PLUS switch adds a half step, enabling counterbalance refinement. This new feature makes the arrowX Series the ideal choice for any broadcast where frequent and fast re-rigging is required.

In addition to CB PLUS, the arrowX5 has a wide payload range from 2 - 21kg (4.4 - 46.2lbs), 16 positions of counterbalance and 7+0 pan and tilt drag positions. It is designed for larger ENG and EFP applications including documentaries, drama and television commercials.

All arrowX Fluid Heads provide several additional features including the ability to remove the clamp stud to easily mount the head on flat base surfaces such as sliders. Where extra rigidity is required, a Mitchel Base adaptor can be fitted. Each arrowXmodel comes with 120mm sliding plate travel to help quickly re-balance changing camera payloads. Precision ball bearing supported pan-tilt movements help deliver silky smooth starts and soft stop fluid actions. Precise floating pan-tilt calliper locks ensure bounce free on-off locking.

The Combo Live 55 Pedestal offers users a sturdy design for maximum stability, with reliable and simple to use features, making it perfect for live studio applications. With a carry handle for the column and dolly, this compact and portable pedestal range offers an easy setup with column tension control and a safety lock. Its air adjustable column system features a height range of 790 - 1670mm (31.1 - 65.7in) and allows for quick payload balancing. The Combo Live Pedestal Series features precise-smooth low noise in the shot column with a 450mm (17.7in) stroke, an independent dolly wheel axle brake system, multiple wheel positions for linear or radius dolly tracking, 125mm (4.9in) dual ball bearing wheels for quick swivel-turn action and a central hub locking column with adjustable spider arm supports. Finally, the Combo Live 55 Pedestal was built with a steering wheel 494mm (19.4in), a dolly tracking width of 970mm (38.2in), sturdy adjustable cable guards and a portable hand pump with pressure gauge.

The pedestals will be displayed as a system paired with Miller’s Skyline 70 Fluid Head. Designed for OB and studio productions, this fluid head features a payload range of 4.5 - 37.5kg (9.9 - 82.5lbs), 7+0 selectable fluid drag positions and a calliper disc brake system. Other features include eight selectable positions of counterbalance, an illuminated bubble level and a 120mm travel range for the camera plate.

The Compass 23 Fluid Head provides users with the capability to add more lens and rig options without completely going out of the 75mm price point. It is designed to handle a variety of setups, from those that employ a light rigging with just a camera and a lens, to a full rig adding on monitors, wireless mics, batteries and more, where standout features such as pan and tilt smoothness, and multiple counterbalance selection are also required.

To accommodate different setups, the Compass 23 is equipped with 3+0 selectable positions of high-performance drag and four counterbalance positions for payloads from approximately 4kg (8lbs) to 14kg (30lbs). It also has a 120mm sliding camera plate with 60mm travel for perfect balancing. This new fluid head comes equipped with readily accessible controls and illuminated bubble level, superior pan/tilt locks utilizing disc brakes and replaceable tilt end rosette.

Miller’s AIR Fluid Head features a payload range from 2 - 5kg (4.4 - 11lbs), a two position counterbalance system and caliper disc brakes. Weighing 1.4kg (3.1lbs), it is perfect for any run-and-gun applications. The 75mm mounting with bubble level and quick release, sliding camera plate allow for fast set-ups.

