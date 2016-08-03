SMPTE Announcements at IBC2016

IBC2016 Preview

Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R))

Partnership Village, Stand 8.F51

Save the Dates! Registration is open for the SMPTE 2016 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition (SMPTE 2016), which will take place Oct. 25-27 in Hollywood, California. The event kicks off with the daylong SMPTE 2016 Symposium, "The Future of Storytelling and How to Save It," on Oct. 24. This year the event will culminate with the SMPTE Centennial Gala, hosted in the Ray Dolby Ballroom on Oct. 28. Further details on presentations and speakers are available at www.smpte2016.org.

SMPTE representatives will also provide information about the HPA Tech Retreat(R), scheduled for Feb. 20-24, 2017, at the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells in Indian Wells, California. Calls for session proposals will open in September. Registration for the HPA Tech Retreat will begin in November.

SMPTE Publications and Resources at IBC2016

Throughout IBC2016, SMPTE staff will be available on the stand within the IBC Partnership Village to discuss current trends and answer questions about SMPTE activities, resources, and publications, including the latest "SMPTE Standards Quarterly Report," which details the outcome of the June SMPTE Standards Committee meeting. The Standards report summarizes the current progress of SMPTE committees that are working to create, approve, revise, and remove standards for the industry and is available at www.smpte.org/standards/meeting-reports. Copies of the August 2016 special centennial edition of the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal, as well as the September 2016 "Progress Report" issue of the Society's key publication, will be available on the stand. The centennial issue will celebrate the Society's past while honoring the present and looking toward the future. The Progress Report issue will focus on trends and developments in the motion-imaging industry.

Readers may access Journal content from 1916 to the present from the SMPTE Digital Library, providing one-stop access to SMPTE resources that keep professionals informed of the latest technology and industry research. The SMPTE Digital Library has been fully incorporated into the IEEE Xplore(R) Digital Library, one of the industry's most popular sources for technical publications. A complete listing of SMPTE publications is available at www.smpte.org/publications.

The next generation of SMPTE's Digital PROjection VErifier (DPROVE2) is now available to help cinemas simplify and accelerate adoption of the SMPTE Digital Cinema Package (SMPTE-DCP). Ymagis Group, the European specialist in digital technologies for the cinema industry, already has used DPROVE2 to simplify and accelerate adoption of SMPTE-DCP, and SMPTE is making a distribution Key Delivery Message (KDM) for DPROVE2 available to any exhibition group or chain interested in verifying its cinemas' SMPTE-DCP readiness. More information is available at www.smpte.org/dprove2.

Smartphone users who enhance their images with software now have a color reference to aid in adjustment. Addressing image characteristics ranging from skin tones to color and white balance, the new SMPTE Special Edition Chroma Selfie Chart from DSC Labs allows users to enable selfies to look their best. The glossy 4-inch by 4-inch chart, available for evaluation on the SMPTE IBC2016 stand, features 12 colors, four skin tones, six high-saturation colors, and five-step grayscale, as well as a Fiddlehead Focus chart on the reverse that provides the user the option of manually focusing the camera or allowing it to autofocus.

Membership Services

SMPTE Director of Membership Roberta Gorman and Society officers will be on hand at IBC2016 to discuss membership benefits and the Society's role in international standards and interoperability. Prospective members will be able to join, and existing members may renew their memberships on-site. Thanks to the Student Membership Challenge (SMC), a SMPTE fund that pays for a student's first year of membership, students can join for free. Annual fees are just $10 for students. Further information on student programs is available at www.smpte.org/students.

SMPTE at IBC2016

SMPTE is among the six leading international bodies that serve as IBC partners, representing both exhibitors and visitors. In its role as an IBC partner, the Society provides insight that helps to ensure the annual convention is relevant, comprehensive, and timely. SMPTE also provides support that is instrumental to IBC's continued leadership as an international forum for content creation, management, and delivery.

SMPTE Technical Session: "Studio Video Over IP"

During the "Studio Video Over IP: Implementation, Standards, and Software Defined Networks (SDN)" session chaired by SMPTE's new director of engineering and standards, Howard Lukk, speakers will explain the future of studio video over internet protocol (IP), including the potential roles of software-defined networks (SDN) and virtual machines. The session will explore the current state of studio video over IP in the real world, review the development of critical standards and examine how to avoid a format war as the industry embraces video over IP.

"Rising Stars"

SMPTE is once again supporting Rising Stars, which offers exclusive conference sessions tailored to tackle the topics most relevant to young professionals. This popular program gives new entrants to the broadcast industry the opportunity to meet industry experts across a series of specially staged sessions and events. A complete list of sessions for the two-day program is available here. (www.ibc.org/ibc-rising-stars-your-introduction-to-the-world-of-electronic-media--entertainment/ibc-rising-stars-programme)

"EDCF Global Update"

Richard Welsh, CEO at Sundog Media Toolkit and former SMPTE Governor for EMEA and the Central and South America Regions, will join SMPTE Members including Julian Pinn in speaking at the EDCF Global Update, an annual IBC occurrence. Along with other leaders in the cinema technology field, these SMPTE representatives will bring attendees current on the latest business and technical advances in global cinema across the value chain -- from manufacturing through postproduction, mastering, distribution, exhibition, and archiving.

"Exploring New Ideas in VR & 360º Immersive Media"

SMPTE UK Section Chair Simon Gauntlett, chief technology officer at the Digital TV Group, will present a paper on virtual reality (VR), examining how the affordability of fast processors and high-resolution head-mounted displays are creating a new and exciting market in 360-degree media in both video and 3D-captured VR environments. Gauntlett will shed light on these systems' potential for producing a sense of reality and the numerous creative opportunities they offer storytellers. He will also address some of the many challenges related to creating narratives in these media, including how to maintain the relevance of conventional production grammar when the viewer is part of the action. Gauntlett will explore such fundamentals as how to prompt a 360-degree viewer to look in the right direction, how to create an environment for live 360-degree distribution, and how augmented or "mixed reality" experiences could be broadcast.

"Light Field Cameras: Technology That Is Indistinguishable From Magic?"

SMPTE Past President Peter Ludé, senior vice president of innovation at RealD, and SMPTE Member Jon Karafin, head of Light Field Video, will join SMPTE Fellow and SMPTE Governor for EMEA, Central and South America Region, Siegfried Foessel, head of the department Moving Picture Technologies at the Fraunhofer IIS, to discuss the growing prominence of light field cameras and displays in the past five years, and how the recent refinement of this amazing technology allows images to be refocused, reframed, and viewed from any angle -- similar to a hologram. Attendees will learn how light field imaging works and why it is so difficult. The most progressive example of the light field camera, the new Lytro Cinema Camera, will be described, and screenings of cinematic footage shot on this revolutionary camera will demonstrate creative techniques never before possible. Finally, the session will address the implications of light field image capture for workflow and postproduction.

"New Era, New Skills in Broadcast and Media"

SMPTE Executive Director Barbara Lange will moderate the "New Era, New Skills in Broadcast Media" panel, chaired by Emma McGuigan, UK/I Accenture Technology managing director and the global delivery lead for Careers at Accenture. Lange will join David Atkins, technical director at Suitcase TV, and Naomi Climer, president of the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), in discussing how to attract the right people to the industry -- the brightest and most creative technological minds with an understanding of information technology and media -- and how to retrain the teams that have served in the sector since the pre-information technology (IT) era.

"High Dynamic Range and Wide Colour Gamut: The Art and Science"

SMPTE Member Michael Zink, vice president of technology at Warner Bros., will speak on high dynamic range (HDR) and wide colour gamut (WGC) along with panelists Bill Baggelaar, senior vice president of technology for production and postproduction at Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Curt Behlmer, senior vice president for content solutions and industry relations at Dolby Laboratories. The group will discuss the power of HDR as a creative story tool for directors, surpassing stereoscopic 3D and immersive audio, and how the combination of HDR and WCG is enabling storytellers to light, detail, and deliver their stories in a deeper, more engaging way. HDR and WCG are imminently soon to migrate from the big screen to the home thanks to a new generation of laser projectors and the backing of companies such as Dolby. This panel brings together the leading proponents and users of these new tools to examine their future in the creative landscape.

"SMPTE celebrates its centennial this year, and we invite IBC2016 guests to join in the revelry and share a piece of birthday cake with us at our stand. The Society has accomplished a great deal in the past 100 years, and the past year has been remarkable for advancing our standards, education, and membership work. We look forward to showcasing these achievements -- and our hopes and goals for the future of the motion-imaging field -- in Amsterdam."

-- Barbara H. Lange, Executive Director of SMPTE

Company Overview

About the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R))

For the past 100 years, the people of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE, pronounced "simp-tee") have sorted out the details of many significant advances in entertainment technology, from the introduction of "talkies" and color television to HD and UHD (4K, 8K) TV. Since its founding in 1916, the Society has earned an Oscar(R) and multiple Emmy(R) Awards for its work in advancing moving-imagery education and engineering across the communications, technology, media, and entertainment industries. The Society has developed many standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines, more than 800 of which are currently in force.

SMPTE's global membership today includes nearly 7,000 members, who are motion-imaging executives, engineers, creative and technology professionals, researchers, scientists, educators, and students. A partnership with the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA(R)) connects SMPTE and its membership with the professional community of businesses and individuals who provide the expertise, support, tools, and infrastructure for the creation and finishing of motion pictures, television programs, commercials, digital media, and other dynamic media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.