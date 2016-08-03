Forscene partners with Fanview for sports content

LONDON — August 3, 2016 – A partnership signed today makes professional video editing software, Forscene, available to digital video producers and rights owners through sports content and experience specialists, Fanview. The non-exclusive agreement expands Forscene’s network in the digital content arena.



Fanview helps sports rights owners and content creators ensure that their video content reaches their target audience by understanding their clients’ markets and the audience they want to serve, advising on the most effective production and distribution methods and then using viewing data to inform the next round of content creation. Despite only being formed at the end of 2015, Fanview has already completed projects for major brands including News UK, who enlisted their help to launch The Sun’s content on Snapchat.



“Successful video strategies are based on a deep understanding of your audience and using the right tools to create and distribute content that meets your viewer’s needs,” said Jim Irving, founder of Fanview. “Editing is an absolutely fundamental part of the content creation process and, with Forscene, we can now offer our clients the time and money-saving benefits of cloud-based editing in this brilliant tool.”



Irving has an impressive sport and sports technology résumé with roles including digital production lead at BBC Future Media & Technology and commercial and marketing director at deltatre. He was instrumental in co-ordinating Forscene’s integration with the deltatre digital platform in 2013 after following the platform’s development at the BBC & deltatre. Jim left deltatre in 2015 and was appointed as a non-executive director on Forbidden’s board shortly afterwards.



“Our relationship with Jim has gone from strength to strength since we first worked together on the 2012 Olympics,” said Jason Cowan, business development director at Forbidden. “With his experience and contact base, there is no doubt that Fanview will dominate in the sports digital video marketplace and we look forward to a long, successful partnership.”





About Forbidden Technologies plc

Forbidden delivers high-performance cloud video services for media makers and broadcasters. Its flagship product, Forscene, is the world’s most advanced cloud-based professional video editing software, powering entirely new workflows from creation to delivery. Quoted on the London Stock Exchange, Forbidden partners with high-profile media and technology companies to complement its cloud infrastructure and provide greater value and efficiency to its clients.



