Cineo Lighting Shines With International Debut of the Hsx Color-Tunable Soft Source at Ibc 2016

AMSTERDAM, AUGUST 1, 2016 –Cineo Lighting, a leader in the production of lighting systems available for the motion picture, television and photography industries,will be showcasing its HSX Color-Tunable Soft Source to the international market for the first time at IBC 2016 (Stand 12.D39). The HSX is currently shipping worldwide.

“Years of experience with solid-state lighting and material science have lead us to create this compact 25,000 lumen fixture,” says Rich Pierceall, CEO, Cineo Lighting. “We are excited to display it for the first time to our customers and the media abroad at IBC 2016. With Cineo’s history of being the first to create a high-power LED studio fixture with the quality that motion picture and television professionals demand, we are confident that our vision of bringing superior lighting to any shoot will continue with the HSX.”

The HSX features flicker-free operation and a color tuning range of 2700k-6000k while measuring in at 290mm x 532mm x 216mm (12in x 21in x 8.5in). With an output control range of 0-100 percent with local control, DMX and RDM support, and a straightforward, intuitive control interface, adjustments can be made quickly and efficiently without losing precious seconds of any shoot. A silent, passive cooling system without fans ensures that no ambient noise will disrupt photographers and videographers.

Other features include three standard deviation color matching (SDCM) variations over 50,000 hours and presets at 2,700K, 3,200K, 4,300K, 5,600K and 6,000K. The HSX has no color shift over the full dimming range and is 100 percent compatible with all HS line accessories.

About Cineo Lighting

Cineo Lighting LLC was founded to produce the highest quality lighting systems available for the motion picture, television, and photography industries. By pioneering cutting-edge technologies, Cineo creates high-output, compact light sources for image capture, in all power ranges, which exceed the capabilities of traditional lighting tools.