Testronic Opens Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Test Center in U.S.

BURBANK, Calif. (July 28, 2016) - Testronic (www.testroniclabs.com), the leader in quality assurance (QA), localization services and compliance, has unveiled a dedicated virtual reality (VR) test center in its U.S. headquarters in Burbank, California. The VR test center opened in the company's 1st Street office this week, making it the second VR testing location launched by Testronic this year with a successful operation already up and running in Warsaw, Poland. The VR centers further bolster the full-service QA testing services that Testronic has offered to studios, content holders, and game developers for nearly 20 years.

"A great service company must always stay ahead of its clients' needs," said Jason Gish, senior VP Film & Television for Testronic. "This requires being at the cutting edge of consumer technology in order to provide the industry with the highest quality service offerings.



"Virtual reality is going to have a huge impact in entertainment, and Testronic is here to ensure consumers get the best experience," added Gish. "This is an exceptionally complex technology, requiring a new and innovative test approach that utilizes Testronic's unique depth of experience across games, apps, software, film and television. We are excited and ready to take on the challenge."



Gish continued, "Consumer VR is in its infancy and nobody knows what it will become years from now. We are only beginning to see some of its potential in a variety of industries. As VR evolves, consumer expectations will grow, requiring more exploratory and inventive QC processes. VR content must be robust, compliant, and deployable across a variety of apps and devices. Testing VR content has unique requirements, and the integrity of VR content is crucial to its functionality. It is critical to have an understanding of aspects like head tracking, and other core VR functions, in order to develop a thorough test approach. Issues in VR can not only take you out of the experience, but can cause simulator sickness. Beyond testing for the usual bugs and functionality imperfections, VR is deeply rooted in user experience and Testronic's test approach reflects that understanding."



Testronic was also an early testing pioneer of User Experience (UX), developing one of the first UX labs in the U.S.



"Testronic's ultimate goal on every single project is to ensure a high quality experience for the audience regardless of the format or device," noted Gish. "We've built an unparalleled reputation in that area."



Testronic's first VR test center, which opened in Testronic's Poland office in March, is working on a number of titles. Gish concludes, "We are in close collaboration with our studio and developer clients and partners to make sure that we are in front of the trends that they are responding to. It's a very exciting time in the industry and at Testronic."