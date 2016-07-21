Triveni Digital to Share Expertise on MPEG-2 Transport Stream Technology at SBE Chapter Meeting in Phoenix

PRINCETON, N.J. -- July 19, 2016 -- Triveni Digital today announced that Ruben Araza, leader of the company's sales engineering team, will present a technical session on "MPEG 101" at the Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE) Phoenix chapter meeting on July 27 at 12:30 p.m. The session will take place at KTAR, located at 7740 N. 16th Street. Leveraging more than 20 years of experience in both analog and digital broadcast and broadband systems technologies, Araza will provide attendees with a practical outline of the basic elements that make up the MPEG-2 transport stream.

"The Society of Broadcast Engineers is a great resource for continued education in the broadcast engineering community, which is very close to our philosophy at Triveni Digital," said Araza. "My presentation at the SBE chapter meeting will define the important elements of an MPEG-2 transport stream, digging deep into possible issues and ways to quickly resolve errors so that broadcasters can assure the best possible television experience for viewers."

The presentation given by Azara will also cover detailed transport, video, and audio PES layer service impacting non-compliant issues and their root causes. Key metrics such as continuity counter errors, MDI, PCR timing, buffering, metadata (e.g., PSI and PSIP), and GOP and their relationship to the transport stream layer will be explored in detail.

Prior to joining Triveni Digital, Araza provided design, integration, and technical support to multiple vendors and operators in the DTV MPEG space. With hands-on experience in CDN integrations such as MMDS, DOCSIS, and DTH as well as IP and HFC networks, he is an expert in broadcast facility planning and management.

The technical session is free to attend for all SBE members and non-members.

