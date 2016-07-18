Digigram at IBC2016

Digigram Product Preview

At IBC2016, Digigram will present IP solutions that help broadcasters around the world to improve their productivity, flexibility, and program quality. Digigram experts will show the company's latest innovations in IP audio codecs, codec fleet management, and monitoring in the cloud, as well as audio-over-IP (AoIP) sound cards for IP studio migration and IP middleware licensing for smart AoIP streaming, processing, and encoding systems. Digigram will also showcase its new AQORD 4K Ultra HD (UHD) HEVC end-to-end video-over-IP solution.

IQOYA IP Audio-Streaming Technology Now Open to Ecosystem Partners

Digigram is making its renowned IQOYA audio-over-IP (AoIP) technology accessible as middleware to ecosystem partners for creation of their own live streaming, processing, and encoding systems. In introducing its unique IQOYA *VIP engine, Digigram allows OEM partners to focus on providing their own value-added applications, confident that their offerings are built on proven high-performance AoIP streaming technology.

IQOYA *VIP Engine

IQOYA *VIP combines Digigram's acclaimed IQOYA IP audio streaming and encoding engine, built on the company's advanced FluidIP" technology, and key real-time audio-over-IP protocols in a solution tailored for broadcast OEM partners and system integrators. Refined and optimized over five years and more than 3,000 installations for leading broadcast and telecom operations, the easy-to-integrate IQOYA *VIP engine from Digigram features native high-performance AES67, MPEG-TS, and ACIP audio-over-IP streaming formats, top-of-the-range MPEG, AAC, OPUS, and apt-X encoding/decoding, as well as accurate PTP clock synchronization. Because the streaming engine is packaged in a high-level module and controlled through a web-services API and GUIs, IQOYA *VIP is easy to deploy enabling a variety of value-added use cases ranging from a simple AES67 AoIP virtual sound card to a complex multiformat transcoding farm for head-end distribution.

Seamless Outside Remote Broadcasting

During the IBC2016 Show, Digigram will showcase two products designed to enhance and simplify users' outside remote broadcasting operations. The company will feature its robust IQOYA *CLOUD codec fleet-management system application and its Reporter Pack, an integrated mobility solution designed for journalists on the go.

IQOYA *CLOUD Web App

Accessible from anywhere via the web browser of any connected device, IQOYA *CLOUD provides an integrated master control room (MCR) application, built on a comprehensive and secure SIP broadcast infrastructure, that makes it easy to deploy, configure, and control a fleet of IP audio codecs. Supporting efficient real-time monitoring of all registered ACIP audio-over-IP codecs across the network, this centralized, cloud-enabled tool allows control-room operators to accept and initiate calls, monitor current codec status, and deploy and configure codecs on the fly. A new software-as-a-service version brings cloud benefits to small and medium-sized radio operations while the enterprise version (a virtualized platform of services) is engineered for broadcasters willing to integrate the whole application into their own IT systems with support from Digigram Professional Services.

Reporter Pack: Go Live in Broadcast Quality From Anywhere With a Smartphone

Digigram's IQOYA *MOBILE App, Q-Mic preamp, and IQOYA *CALL codec products together enable field reporters to use their smartphones to deliver full-duplex live audio contributions to a newsroom or a production studio. With this practical, reliable, and affordable ultra-mobility solution, journalists no longer require bulky, expensive equipment to record and transmit professional-quality audio reports on the spot. All that is required is a wireless internet connection. In a 2016-only promotion, Digigram is facilitating contribution over IP by offering one IQOYA application, IQOYA *MOBILE, and one Q-Mic preamp for free with the purchase of any of its IQOYA *CALL or IQOYA *CALL/LE IP audio codecs.

Audio-Over-IP Codecs for SSL, STL, DVB, and Web Radio Program Distribution

At the company's IBC2016 stand, Digigram will unveil the first distribution solution fully dedicated to IP studios and their requirements for studio-to-studio links (SSL), studio-to-transmitter links (STL), DVB radio, and web radio program distribution.

IQOYA *X/LINK

The IQOYA *X/LINK integrates multiple IP audio codecs and transcoding servers on an enhanced version of Digigram's award-winning IQOYA ARM-based platform, powered by the FluidIP encoding and streaming engine, to facilitate robust low-latency distribution for SSL, STL, DVB, and web radio programs from low-latency, AES67-synchronous AoIP sources. The IQOYA *X/LINK runs on a fanless and ultra-low-power 10W platform while supporting up to 10 bidirectional stereo codecs with AES67 inputs and outputs. By offering all the benefits of Digigram's IQOYA *LINK stereo codec in a compact, high-density system, the IQOYA *X/LINK allows users to focus power while ensuring the integrity of content delivery.

Live End-to-End 4K/UHD Contribution

Digigram is among the very first companies to introduce a complete 4K/UHD hardware-based contribution link that includes both the encoder and the decoder with the compact form factor and ultra-low power consumption required in the OB-van environment.

AQORD 4K Ultra HD (UHD) HEVC Encoder/Decoder

Leveraging HEVC/H.265 to enable cost-effective contribution of the high-resolution (up to 4Kp60, 4.2.2, 10-bit, 120 Mbps) video increasingly used for premium-quality live event production, the AQORD 4K Ultra HD (UHD) HEVC encoder/decoder allows broadcasters to build an end-to-end live 4K-UHD or multiple-HD contribution link with a single pair of hardware-based, OB-van-compatible video-over-IP codecs. Requiring half as much bandwidth as legacy H.264 systems, this high-end solution is designed to stream premium live content with pristine video quality and ultra-low latency at a minimal bitrate in a low-power (

Company Overview

For more than 30 years, Digigram has harnessed innovation to develop mission-critical solutions dedicated to the contribution, production, and safe distribution of audiovisual content. Digigram sound cards, IP audio and video codecs, and audio processing software solutions are used in thousands of broadcast, AV, and industrial applications all over the world. Robust and easy to use, Digigram solutions lower operating costs and increase efficiency, adding value to users' operations.

Digigram (DIG) is publicly listed on the NYSE Euronext Paris stock exchange. More information about market-leading Digigram audio- and video-over-IP solutions is available at www.digigram.com.

