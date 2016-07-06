Presteigne response is absolutely fabulous

Crawley, West Sussex, 6 July, 2016 – On short notice Presteigne Broadcast Hire provided in5Broadcast with a small, portable live broadcast unit for coverage of the premiere of Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie in London’s Leicester Square on 29 June.

Presteigne provided a 3.5G Gigawave SD/HD Clip-On composite video and stereo audio transmit/receive system for use with in5Broadcast’s Panasonic P2 camcorder. The hire package was completed with an accompanying eight-channel HD/SD EVS XT3 ingest, playout and replay server.

In5Broadcast’s Special Project and Engineering Manager Carl Owen said, “Presteigne responded, as ever, to my hire request with technology that was ready to plug in and use within minutes. Fabulous service. Absolutely fabulous.”

Presteigne Senior Hire Coordinator Laurence Hobbs added, “This summer is shaping up as one of the busiest in our history and it’s gratifying that the efforts to supply top of the range technology when it’s needed, where it’s needed is recognised by the client.”

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie went on general release in the UK on 1 July, and will open in the US on 22 July.