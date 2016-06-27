Pliant Technologies Names Mega Audio GmbH as German Distributor

AUBURN, AL, JUNE 27, 2016 — Pliant Technologies, the new professional intercom division of CoachComm, has named Mega Audio GmbH as its distributor for Germany. Mega Audio GmbH will help Pliant to further foster relationships with both current and new customers in the region.

Mega Audio GmbH was founded in 1989 by Burkhard Elsner and is a distribution company that divides its resources between several different markets that include broadcast & film, live-sound/PA-rental, theaters and permanent installation. Mega Audio works with some of the leaders in the pro audio industry including DPA Microphones, SSL, FOSTEX, Dexibell, Sagitter, Millennia Media and Rupert Neve Designs. This deep knowledge of the pro audio markets makes Mega Audio GmbH the perfect match to carry and sell Pliant Technologies’ entire range of wireless intercom solutions, including its popular Tempest wireless intercom and the recently released CrewCom System.

“We believe that it is time to enter the next level of communication with wireless intercom systems,” says Burkhard Elsner, CEO at Mega Audio GmbH. “Pliant Technologies’ products complement our portfolio perfectly and we believe that we can create great success for Pliant in Germany. The new CrewCom products are technically so advanced that we can clearly state that Pliant Technologies’ products are high quality, innovative and expandable. We are looking forward to a long-lasting and prosperous relationship with Pliant Technologies and are sure that we not only will become great business partners, but also good friends.”

“We are very excited to have Mega Audio GmbH become part of the Pliant team as our partner in Germany,” says Gary Rosen, Global Sales Manager for Pliant Technologies. “In these past few months we have enjoyed getting to know and working with Mega Audio. The company’s immense amount of knowledge and excellent reputation in the pro audio industry will be a significant asset to Pliant as we continue to establish relationships and clientele in Europe.”

For more information about Mega Audio GmbH, visit http://www.megaaudio.de/.

About Pliant Technologies

Pliant Technologies, the new professional intercom division of Auburn, Alabama-based CoachComm, has been created to address the unique needs of customers in the professional marketplace. CoachComm is best known for the revolutionary Tempest wireless intercom system, which is used daily in more than 40 countries in industries such as broadcast, live-sound, theater, theme park, event management and maritime, as well as in many other applications. Developing communication technologies that are dependable, durable, and easy to use has made CoachComm the worldwide leader in critical communication solutions.