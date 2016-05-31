AES Offers Wide Range of Technical Tours at Its 140th International Convention In Paris

— Tour schedule to include visits to Conservatoire de Paris, Ink Production, Ferber Studios, Opéra Bastille, and other legendary Paris audio locales —



New York, NY, May 30, 2016 — The 140th AES International Convention will offer a host of Technical Tours, offering attendees exclusive visits to some of the most renowned audio-related locales in Paris – and the world. Available Technical Tours include the Conservatoire national supérieur de musique et de danse de Paris, Ink Production, Ferber Studios, Opéra Bastille and other facilities. AES Technical Tours are available on a first come, first served basis to anyone with an All Access badge. Tickets can be purchased during normal registration hours at the 140th AES at the Palais des Congrès in Paris, June 4 through June 7.

The Technical Tour series of AES events invariably sell-out; the opportunity to visit prestigious locales in Convention host cities is of huge interest and fascination to Convention attendees. These guided tours focus on technology, acoustics, production and professional audio history.

Available Technical Tours in Paris include the following:

Saturday, June 4, 1:30 – 4:30 pm

Sonic Emotion / Ink Production

With more than 60 years of history in production, post-production and dubbing for motion pictures and TV, Ink Production has established itself as a top Paris facility – and it continues to innovate with the installation of the first Dolby Atmos mixing stage in France. The tour will offer an Atmos mixing demo using 3D Wave Field Synthesis with the Wave 1 processor from Sonic Emotion Labs.

Sunday, June 5, 9:00 – 11:00 am

Ferber Studios

Founded in 1973 by three-time GRAMMY®-winning engineer René Ameline, Ferber Studios is known for its remarkable acoustic environment. Top artists including Frank Zappa, Jean-Michel Jarre, Bryan Ferry, Neil Young and many more recorded at Feber. The venue is also highly sought after for film, TV and advertising recording.

Monday, June 6, 8:30 – 11:00 am

Opéra Bastille

This magnificent 2,700-seat modern opera house, which opened in 1989, is the main facility for the Paris National Opera and is located at the Place de la Bastille. It also hosts ballet performances and symphony concerts and features space for nine stages.

Limited to 25 people; attendees should not bring any baggage or backpacks

Monday, June 6, 11:30 am – 1:30 pm

Musélec – the Klaus Blasquiz Electroacoustic Museum

The aims of Musélec – the Klaus Blazquiz Electroacoustic Museum are to save, protect, restore, document, inform, demonstrate, display and share audio-related items. Attendees will be able to view a remarkable selection of microphones, loudspeakers, tape recorders, electronic musical instruments, signal processors, radios, turntables and far more.

Monday, June 6, 2:00 – 4:00 pm

Palais Garnier

According to historical lore, when Charles Garnier designed and built this “grande dame” of Parisian opera in 1875 he was concerned about the hall’s acoustics. He needn’t have been concerned: the sound at the 1,900-seat Opéra Garnier (as it is also known) is sublimely beautiful, complemented by the magnificent, opulent architecture and the ceiling painting by Marc Chagall.

Limited to 25 people; attendees should not bring any baggage or backpacks

Tuesday, June 7, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Yellow Cab Studios

A top post-production facility specializing in film and TV sound-for-picture, Yellow Cab Studios has expanded over the years to include what is probably the largest Foley and ADR recording studio in France, three mixing studios and more. Foley recording is done the French way here, where the recording engineer is in the same room as the talent instead of in a separate control room. A dual-zone revolving ceiling and four sets of motorized drapes enable a variable acoustic environment.

Tuesday, June 7, 1:30 – 4:30 pm

Conservatoire national supérieur de musique et de danse de Paris

The CNSMDP is an educational establishment under the guidance of France’s Ministry of Culture. The school trains the performers, composers, musicologists and audio engineers of the future with courses in recording, radio, film and online audio production, live performance and more. Aimed primarily at students and educators, the tour will feature demos of the school’s numerous recording, production and performance facilities.

Register now at: www.aes.org/events/140/registration/. Exhibits-Plus, along with one-day, two-day and full convention All Access registration options, are available to maximize your convention experience.

Complete AES 140th International Convention Technical Tour information is available on the AES website at http://www.aes.org/events/140/tours/ and via the AES Events mobile app (iOS and Android), which also offers convention maps, scheduling, social media interaction, and other helpful guides to making the most of the convention.

Find out more about the Audio Engineering Society at aes.org.