Audio Engineering Society Hosts New Professional Sound Expo at AES Paris Convention

— Professional Studio Expo open to all attendees —



New York, NY — The Audio Engineering Society, in its continued mission to offer the exclusive technical programs and events for audio professionals and students of all levels, is introducing the new Professional Sound Expo (PSE), sponsored by Avid and Genelec, at the upcoming AES Paris Convention, taking place at the Palais des Congrès in Paris, France, June 4 through 7, 2016. As part of the offerings included with an Exhibits-Plus badge, and also open to premium All Access attendees, the PSE will bring together industry leaders and manufacturers of the latest technologies to discuss a wide range of topics relevant to anyone working to maximize their professional skills and knowledge. With Exhibition bookings having doubled to over 130 exhibiting brands, and with pre-registration on pace to set a 21st century attendance record for the European AES Conventions, this convention-first PSE is not to be missed, as the AES continues its outreach to unite the international audio community with the industry leaders, manufacturers and innovators that shape the industry.



This first edition of the Professional Sound Expo focuses on revealing further insights on fundamental topics ranging from microphones and acoustic treatments, to measurement and audio quality control. Several presentations will focus on fundamentals of frequency, phase, and crosstalk issues, along with issues and solutions in sessions including “A High Quality Crosstalk Cancellation Loudspeaker,” “Active Velocity Acoustic Absorption for Low Frequencies,” and “The Importance of Controlling Phase and Damping Monitors.” A series of “Acoustic Room Treatment” sessions will also explore specific situations and tools for successfully outfitting a room for maximum listening efficiency.

Another popular series of presentations at recent AES conventions are the “Mic to Monitor” sessions, sponsored by Prism Sound, which aim to answer questions such as what makes great gear “great,” what it takes to become a successful audio engineer, and how professionals tackle different aspects of their productions to create hit records. Further presentations each day, sponsored by AEA, invite attendees to immerse themselves in an AES ribbon microphone demo and to view featured AEA Sessions series videos.

Additional specialized sessions throughout the PSE will take a look at important technical topics, including “Measurement Microphones,” “Measurement Uncertainty in Audio Testing,” and “Microphone Basics,” and the series will also feature session on using “Pro Tools in the Cloud” and will conclude with a presentation titled “Digital Microphones — AES42 and All That,” which will shed light on the 15-year history and applications of AES42 digital microphones in the industry.

“As the program came together, it became apparent that the PSE for Paris encompasses a wealth of information – practical, actionable information – across a wide breadth of audio engineering topics,” comments Glenn Lorbecki, producer, engineer, musician, business owner and Professional Sound Expo program coordinator. “We’re delighted that we can offer all attendees content of this quality in the Paris Convention exhibition hall.”

Register now at: www.aes.org/events/140/registration/. Exhibits-Plus, along with one-day, two-day and full convention All Access registration options, are available to maximize your convention experience.



The AES Paris 140th International Convention Professional Sound Expo schedule and details are available online at http://www.aes.org/events/140/pse/ and via the AES Events mobile app (iOS and Android), which also offers convention maps, scheduling, social media interaction, and other helpful guides to making the most of the convention.

Find out more about the Audio Engineering Society at aes.org.