H.264 Recording Capabilities Now Available for Video Devices' Pix-E Series

REEDSBURG, WI, MAY 26, 2016 — Video Devices, a brand of video products developed by Sound Devices, LLC, announces that Firmware Version 3.00 for its popular PIX-E Series of 4K-compatible recording monitors – previewed at the 2016 NAB Show – is now available. With this latest firmware update, the PIX-E Series adds the H.264 codec as well as the ability to simultaneously record a high-quality, edit-ready Apple ProRes .mov file and a much smaller H.264 .mp4 file. These features are now available as a free download for PIX-E owners.

Universally supported for viewing on PCs, Macs, and browsers, the H.264 codec offers a balance between compression and quality, resulting in low data rates and small file sizes. As such, it is commonly used for web streaming and long duration recording. The codec also makes for faster file uploads and easier emailing of recorded files.

Simultaneous ProRes and H.264 recording provides more flexible and efficient file delivery options. PIX-E users now have the ability to give their clients an H.264 file for content review, shot-listing, or web-streaming, while the high-resolution 4K ProRes file is used for mastering.

“After previewing H.264 at this year’s NAB show, we are excited to announce that it’s now available to PIX-E owners everywhere,” says Paul Isaacs, Director of Product Management and Design, Sound Devices, LLC. “The addition of H.264, and simultaneous ProRes and H.264 recording, provide our customers with greater file delivery options. For instance at the end of a shoot, quickly handing off a low-cost SD card containing the H.264 content to a producer or director streamlines the process; now they have something quick and easy to review on a computer or tablet, at their convenience.”

With the addition of H.264, an applied LUT is baked into the H.264 .mp4 file and saved via SD card. The master ProRes 4K file is saved to the Video Devices’ SpeedDrive without an applied LUT. This is ideal for users who want to simultaneously record a full dynamic range, log-encoded ProRes master file for the edit suite and a REC709 H.264 file suitable for client viewing.

While recording 4K in ProRes, the PIX-E will automatically scale the 4K to 1080p for recording H.264, thereby reducing its file size even further. Both recordings also include audio—up to eight channels with ProRes and two channels with H.264.

With the same quality standards that have made Sound Devices, LLC a world-renowned company, the Video Devices brand of PIX-E recording monitors are built in die-cast metal housings with scratch-resistant Gorilla® Glass 2. In addition to durability, the high-resolution monitors are available as 1920x1080 (PIX-E5 and PIX-E5H) or 1920x1200 (PIX-E7) LCD displays, which are color accurate and offer 179 degree angle of view, even in sunlight.

The firmware v3.00 upgrade for the PIX-E Series is now available as a free download at:

http://www.videodevices.com/support/downloads/pix-e-firmware

