WTIU-TV Adopts Efficient File-Based Workflow, Increases Cost Savings With NVerzion

SALT LAKE CITY -- May 24, 2016 -- NVerzion(R), a leading provider of cutting-edge tools for digital broadcasting and television station automation, today announced that WTIU, the PBS television station owned and operated by Indiana University, has installed a complete automation and storage management solution from NVerzion to streamline operations. Using NVerzion's Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS(TM)) platform to control its entire file-based workflow, from recording to scheduling, playback, and non-real-time (NRT) delivery, WTIU has reduced CAPEX and OPEX while ensuring a high-quality on-air presentation for viewers.

"WTIU airs programming on four digital channels 24 hours a day, in addition to producing local, regional, and national programs. With that much content passing through the file-based workflow, efficiency is our top priority," said George Hopstetter, director of operations and engineering at WTIU-TV. "Recently, our automation system reached its end of life, and we needed a new platform that supports legacy third-party equipment with minimal complexity. CLASS makes recording, playback, and other tasks quick and simple. When combined with NVerzion's top-notch technical support, it's a win-win situation for us."

The station's CLASS solution includes a variety of hardware and software components, including: NControl(TM) on-air playlists, NGest(TM) professional dubbing and recording software, NPoint(TM) video preparation software and media events capabilities, NBase(TM) SQL media database manager, NView(TM) database viewer, NCommand(TM) machine status and control, NConvert(TM) traffic interface, NTime(TM) time-driven event scheduling, NGenius(TM) and XPansion(TM) storage management solutions, Ethernet Machine Control (EMC), and a CPIM creative protocol interface module for XML traffic communications.

CLASS controls a wide range of third-party equipment at WTIU, including a Grass Valley K2 Central video server, Utah Scientific UTAH-400 Series router, Sony IMX and HDCAM video recorders, ChyronHego Channel Box, and Myers ProTrack traffic system. An NVerzion TeraStore nearline storage archive system controls WTIU's active storage system, simplifying file management.

WTIU serves over close to 600,000 households in 29 counties in West and South Central Indiana. NVerzion's automation system guarantees the consistency of WTIU's on-air presentation, enabling the station to bypass any piece of dysfunctional equipment for a flawless on-air broadcast. Leveraging the modular design of CLASS, the station can easily add features and perform infrastructure upgrades. The scalability of CLASS will make it easy for WTIU to support an additional fifth channel in the future.

WTIU finds NVerzion's XPansion distributive storage management solution for nearline storage and long-term archiving and NGenius open source storage solution particularly useful. With XPansion, WTIU can quickly search and retrieve large amounts of data for internal previewing, editing, and resource management, with maximum asset protection. NGenius optimizes the preservation and protection of the station's long-term assets. Through built-in, intelligent rules defined by WTIU, NGenius enables the station to process and protect valued assets instantly.

"NVerzion offers a complete automation and storage management solution, bringing operational efficiency to a whole new level in file-based broadcast environments," said Reed Haslam, director, sales and marketing, NVerzion. "Adding TeraStore, XPansion, and NGenius to its automation package, WTIU has realized a significant boost in cost savings, asset protection, and streamlined its workflow."

