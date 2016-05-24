Harmonic Video Infrastructure Powers Airtel Digital TV's Enhanced DTH HD Offerings

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- May 24, 2016 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced that Airtel Digital TV, the direct-to-home (DTH) arm of leading global telecommunications provider Bharti Airtel, has deployed a state-of-the-art compression headend solution from Harmonic to substantially improve the HD viewing experience for its customers.

The high-density, scalable and HEVC-upgradeable video infrastructure solutions from Harmonic will help Airtel Digital TV increase bandwidth efficiencies and significantly improve video quality while lowering operating expenses. The deployment enables Airtel Digital TV to expand its DTH HD portfolio to over 50 premium channels, making it one of the largest HD bouquets in India today.

"Harmonic's compression solution allows Airtel Digital TV to deliver superior video quality at low bit rates while adapting to next-generation video compression standards such as HEVC," said Dan Taylor, general manager, India, at Harmonic. "Our best-in-class video infrastructure solutions help customers like Airtel Digital TV reduce OPEX and drive new business growth by simplifying the launch of additional HD channels."

Residing at the heart of the headend solution is Harmonic's market-leading Electra(TM) X2 advanced media processor, which enables high-quality, low-bandwidth MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 encoding of SD and HD video content for live DTH services. Powered by the Harmonic PURE Compression Engine(TM), the Electra X2 media processors support a wide range of video formats and codecs for satellite delivery, including HEVC, simplifying operations and future upgrades for Bharti Airtel.

At Airtel Digital TV, the Electra X2 media processors will be integrated with Harmonic's ProStream(R) 9100 stream processor and ProView(TM) 7100 integrated receiver-decoder (IRD), and controlled by Harmonic's NMX(TM) video network management solution. As part of a unified headend, these solutions will enable Airtel Digital TV to address a vast array of content reception applications -- from decoding, descrambling and multiplexing of multiple transport streams to MPEG-4 to MPEG-2 transcoding and statistical multiplexing, further increasing bandwidth efficiency and lowering the total cost of ownership.

Harmonic will demonstrate its industry-leading video infrastructure solutions at BroadcastAsia2016, May 31 to June 3 in Singapore, Stand 5C3-01. Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

# # #

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. Harmonic enables customers to produce, deliver and monetize amazing video experiences, with unequalled business agility and operational efficiency, by providing market-leading innovation, high-quality service and compelling total cost of ownership. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to the anticipated capabilities and benefits of Harmonic's Electra(TM) X2 media processor, NMX(TM) video network management solution, ProStream(R) 9100 stream processor, ProView(TM) 7100 integrated receiver-decoder, and PURE Compression Engine(TM) product. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these products may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that the products may not meet some or all of their anticipated capabilities or provide some or all of their anticipated benefits, such as simplified operations and future upgrades, bandwidth efficiency and lower total cost of ownership, help in driving new business growth.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, such as those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec.31, 2015, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

EDITOR'S NOTE -- Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

www.202comms.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-ElectraX2.jpg

Photo Caption: Harmonic Electra(TM) X2

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Harmonic%20Video%20Infrastructure%20Powers%20Airtel%20Digital%20TV%27s%20Enhanced%20DTH%20HD%20Offerings%20-%20http://goo.gl/OQpcqj