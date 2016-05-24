Miller Camera Support Equipment Awards Lester Bishop with Bob Miller Technical Achievement Award at ACS National Awards for Cinematography

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA, MAY 10, 2016 — When Mark Clementson, managing director of Miller Camera Support Equipment, a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, stepped up to the podium at the annual Australian Cinematographers Society (ACS) National Awards for Cinematography, he was pleased to announce Lester Bishop of Black Bishop Films as the winner of the Bob Miller – ACS Technical & Innovation Achievement Award. Bishop is the second recipient of the award which made it inauguration at ACS National Awards last year.

Lester is being recognized for his work in manufacturing the Orbital Arm, which is a carbon fibre remotely controlled crane arm mounted to a 4WD vehicle and used in place of outmoded tracking vehicle systems. He also designed and manufactured a stabilized remote head to be coupled with the Orbital Arm in house.

“Lester has never been afraid to invest in his own ideas or manufacturing skills as he sees this as a way to give back to his colleagues and to the film industry that has given him so much,” says David Burr, cinematographer and member of ACS. “As a member of ACS NSW Branch, Lester has been called upon many times to help out by manufacturing items for ACS headquarters and never once has he shied away from these requests – he has been a great help and much of his work is currently on display at headquarters. Given his enthusiasm and dedication to his work along with his constant drive to find more innovative ways to do that work, I had no hesitation in nominating Lester Bishop for the Bob Miller - ACS Technical & Innovation Achievement Award 2016.”

The award celebrates industry leaders consistently on the cusp of technological innovation and is a testament to that member’s pursuit of excellence in cinematic development. As the recipient, Bishop will have his name forever engraved onto the Miller LP ’54 Classic Tripod, which resides permanently on display at the ACS National Headquarters in Sydney, Australia.

“When Bob Miller invented the original fluid head, he revolutionized the film and television industry, allowing operators to capture shots that were never even possible before his vision came to fruition,” says Mark Clementson, managing director, Miller. “Lester Bishop embodies the spirit and drive that characterized Bob, with his commendable technical cinematic achievements. Miller is extremely proud to name him the winner of the second Bob Miller award.”

The National Awards for Cinematography is a black tie gala that is the premier ACS event and is an annual opportunity to celebrate the art of cinematography in Australia. The Golden Tripod is the highest award in each category, with runners up awarded the chance to receive an Award of Distinction. All Golden Tripod winners are then entered to win the Milli Award for ACS Australian Cinematographer of the Year. A Gold Sponsor, Miller has been supporting the ACS since the organization’s inauguration in 1958. To learn more about the ACS, visit http://www.cinematographer.org.au/.

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating more than sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.