'Olelo Community Media Uses Volicon Observer to Enable Gavel-to-Gavel Coverage at Hawaii State Capitol

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- May 17, 2016 -- Volicon, now part of Verizon Digital Media Services, today announced that Honolulu's 'Olelo Community Media has deployed an Observer® digital video monitoring and logging system at Hawaii's State Capitol building to help government agencies provide on-demand gavel-to-gavel coverage of chamber meetings and auditorium hearings on the new Hawaii Government Public Network (HGPN) available on Oceanic Time Warner Cable, channel 50. The Volicon system captures feeds from 16 different rooms in the capitol building and makes that content accessible within a single intuitive interface with easy-to-use tools for fast, straightforward video review and trimming.

"The Observer system gives us a single place to record numerous hearings, and it provides familiar controls that enable even nontechnical users to create content for online and broadcast consumption," said Chris Lam, COO at 'Olelo Community Media. "Now, rather than take the time to transport, set up, and operate a couple of mobile recording units to capture just two hearings at a time, we can count on the Observer for reliable and continuous capture of footage from every meeting in every room."

The installation of the Volicon Observer system was a major component of a larger infrastructure and signal transport upgrade undertaken by 'Olelo Community Media, Oceanic Time Warner Cable, the Hawaii State Legislature, and the Hawaii Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs. In facilitating the launch of HGPN, the Volicon system supports the legislature in increasing transparency and giving the public more information about the decisions being made in the capitol.

Today at the Hawaii State Capitol building, video from as many as four cameras in each hearing room is consolidated into a single picture-in-picture feed, which in turn is delivered to the Observer system over a new fiber infrastructure installed by 'Olelo and Oceanic Time Warner Cable. Working remotely over the network, authorized staff from the clerk's office can access stored video through a media player interface and use "mark in" and "mark out" controls to create clips and longer video segments. Capitol TV, which broadcasts State House and Senate hearings, briefings, and major floor sessions, controls production for HGPN while 'Llelo Community Media manages transmission.

"The Observer system provides always-on recording, convenient access to captured content, and straightforward controls for trimming and clipping functionality -- all in a single platform occupying a single box," said Gary Learner, CTO at Volicon. "This unique mix makes the Observer an excellent solution for users such as 'Olelo and the Hawaii State Legislature, which require professional broadcast-grade performance and extreme ease of use."

