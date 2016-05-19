RED Digital Cinema Appoints DigitalGlue as U.S. Reseller to Expand its Presence in Broadcast and Live Production Markets

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA –RED Digital Cinema, developer and manufacturer of high-resolution 6K, 5K, and 4K digital cameras, is extending its presence into the broadcast and live production market with the appointment of DigitalGlue as its newest US reseller. Already a leading manufacturer within the digital cinema market, RED is looking to DigitalGlue to utilize their extensive industry contacts and strong integration background to grow their customer-base by providing leading-edge end-to-end production solutions to this important segment of the industry.

DigitalGlue, provides equipment, integration, and software development for the production and distribution of digital video. They build optimized solutions for collaborative editing automation, media asset management, storage and archiving. This new partnership with RED enables the Company to offer a one-stop shopping experience to meet their customers’ live-production needs.

“RED has been at the forefront of digital cinema technology for years, and now they are in a place to bring that innovation to broadcast and live productions, the very markets we serve so well,” says Tim Anderson, DigitalGlue CEO. “We are thrilled to provide our customers with a new level of quality and flexibility and more solutions than ever by being able to offer RED’s entire line of products. DigitalGlue now adds an exceedingly exciting new range to our end-to-end live production offerings, and RED has a strategic partner to tap into the broadcast market.”

About DigitalGlue

DigitalGlue provides equipment, integration, and software development for the production and distribution of digital video. The company analyzes clients’ workflows to build optimized solutions for collaborate editing, automation, media asset management, storage, and archiving. From contribution to distribution, the DigitalGlue team works with customers to efficiently deliver their programming over fiber, cable, satellite, IPTV, and OTT.

DigitalGlue designs, integrates, and supports systems based on today’s needs, yet draw from years of real-world experience to engineer a technology path for tomorrow.

More information is available at www.digitalglue.com .

RED Digital Cinema

RED Digital Cinema is a leading manufacturer of professional digital cameras and accessories. In 2006, RED Digital Cinema began a revolution with the 4K RED ONE® digital cinema camera. By 2008, the camera that changed cinema also began to change the world of stills. RED’s DSMC® (Digital Still and Motion Camera) system allows the same camera being used to shoot features like "The Hobbit" trilogy and "Gone Girl" — as well as the Emmy-winning "House of Cards" — to also be used to shoot covers for magazines such as "Vogue" and "Harper's Bazaar". In 2014, RED entered the broadcast space with the introduction of the REDCAST™ Module that allows streaming live 4K while recording 6K R3D masters. RED continues to innovate with its recent debut of the newest members of the RED DRAGON family, the RED RAVEN, SCARLET-W and WEAPON cameras. These cameras combine compact and lightweight design with cutting edge performance, and the 6K WEAPON includes an option to upgrade to an 8K sensor at a later date. Additionally, all of these cameras are capable of simultaneous on-board recording of REDCODE RAW and Apple ProRes with Avid support coming soon. All RED cameras are built around a modular foundation that gives the flexibility of full customization for each shoot. Find additional information at RED.com.

Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

