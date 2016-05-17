Wohler Demonstrates New Lineup of Next-Generation Monitoring Solutions at BroadcastAsia 2016

MARINA BAY SANDS, SINGAPORE, May 16, 2016 — Wohler Technologies, leading manufacturer of video, audio and data monitoring solutions, will be demonstrating two new products for its award-winning iAM™ Series of intelligent, adaptable, rack-mounted monitoring equipment at BroadcastAsia 2016 — the iAM-MIX multichannel audio monitor and mixer and iAM-AUDIO audio monitor (Advanced Broadcast Solutions – Asia Pte Ltd. Stand 4D1-03). These new signal- and data-monitoring devices provide broadcasters, OB operators, and studio facilities a range of network-enabled features that can adapt to continually evolving requirements. Additional features such as browser-based remote monitoring are already planned.

iAM-MIX features an intuitive front-panel control surface for individual master and per-channel mixing and muting, ideal for operators that require robust auditory monitoring from a range of sources. A simple yet full-featured platform for eight- or 16-level control out of the box, audio-only monitoring, iAM-MIX integrates with popular A/V router solutions to push and pull channel-name data. Since being introduced, Wohler has already sold hundreds of units to OB companies for monitoring positions and to sports productions for deployment in flypacks during the Rio 2016 Olympics this summer in Rio de Janeiro.

iAM-AUDIO introduces touch-panel interfaces to allow intuitive command and control of the unit and new I/O options including Dante™ and Ravenna combined, with rich data displays and Wohler’s world-renowned audio monitoring.

In a first for the industry, all products running on the iAM platform offer a browser-based GUI to complement Wohler’s traditional front-panel monitoring interfaces for remote control, and future options for remote monitoring, and logging. In addition, all units can be controlled by third-party software via an API. The use of SFPs enables simple, in situ adaptation of interfaces and a wide selection of signal I/O. This in combination with other software-defined features creates a smooth upgrade path to new and emerging audio protocols, such as Dante and AES67. The line is designed to ensure users have the best available and most relevant features through regular updates and licensable options.

“The iAM range is a response to customers who have asked for our award-winning monitoring solutions to be available across a modern media enterprise, with IT-based remote interfaces and rich data to complement our traditional operational front panels,” said Craig Newbury, Vice President of Sales, Wohler. “Customers can now interface to Wohler monitoring in a way they have never been able to do before. Accessing our units via a network creates versatile, fully integrated monitoring points, with information accessible to remote operators and to workflow automation tools. The units were designed to also be very easy to update, helping our users to future-proof their monitoring setup.”

