Bose Professional Now Shipping F1 Model 812 Passive Flexible Array Loudspeaker





Framingham, MA, May 10, 2016 – Bose Professional announces that the F1 Model 812 Passive Flexible Array loudspeaker is now shipping. This new passive loudspeaker, along with a powered model introduced in 2015, are the first loudspeakers offering “FLEX array technology.” The ability to configure the array into four unique shapes lets installers focus sound to target listening areas, offering exceptional power and clarity for a wide range of applications and venues. The passive F1 loudspeaker is ideal for permanent installations in sports bars, live music venues, clubs, schools, houses of worship and any small to medium size venue requiring a high performance loudspeaker solution.



Engineered with an array of eight Bose proprietary 2.25-inch drivers, 100-degree horizontal waveguides, a high-powered 12-inch woofer and a lower crossover point, F1 Model 812 passive loudspeakers deliver high SPL performance while maintaining vocal and midrange clarity that’s better than conventional installable products. The F1 Passive loudspeaker has a rugged enclosure with Six M8 threaded insert points that can be combined with a full suite of optional mounting accessories including Pan and tilt, yoke and U bracket options. Additionally, both the portable and installed F1 systems offer easy setup, aesthetically pleasing design and rugged durability.



Bose F1 Model 812 Passive Flexible Array loudspeaker specifications:

26.1" H x 13.1" W x 14.6" D (664.66 x 334.3 x 372.5mm); 47 lbs (21.31 kg)



For information about the full range of Bose Professional audio solutions, please visit http://pro.Bose.com.