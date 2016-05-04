RedNet PCIeR Card for Dante™ Networks Features Low Latency, Network Redundancy

Los Angeles, CA – Focusrite announces the release of RedNet PCIeR for Dante™ networks, part of the expanding RedNet range of Dante-compatible interface products offering network redundancy for maximum reliability and to meet redundancy specification requirements. Functionally similar to the existing RedNet PCIe, RedNet PCIeR card adds dual RJ45 Ethernet ports, allowing two networks to be connected to the card, which can switch between them automatically according to network availability.



The card supports 24-bit/192kHz operation with connected interfaces, and requires a standard four-lane PCI Express card slot in a Windows or Mac computer, or Thunderbolt chassis. The card delivers 128 inputs and 128 outputs at 44.1, 48, 88.2 and 96kHz (64 I/O at 176.4 and 192kHz), with under 3ms analog-to-analog latency when used with RedNet A-D and D-A at any sample rate, combining the best possible system performance with exceptional reliability.

RedNet PCIeR is available now with U.S. pricing of $1299.99.

Key Features