Genelec Debuts Its Next Generation of Smart Active Monitoring™ (SAM™) Systems

NATICK, MA, April 25, 2016 — Genelec, the leader in active monitoring technology for over 35 years, is expanding the SAM™ (Smart Active Monitoring™) series with five additions: the new 8340 and 8350 monitors, combined with new 7360 and 7370 subwoofers, offer the highest possible system flexibility for demanding monitoring needs, for both analog and digital audio applications. SAM subwoofers are also complemented by the new 9301 AES/EBU Multichannel interface, which allows easy connection to any 7.1 digital audio sources.

“Broadcasters have widely embraced Genelec monitor systems, from studio to remote production vehicles. We are delighted to bring five new products to the NAB show, allowing broadcast and post production professionals to take yet another step forward in audio monitoring technology,” says Will Eggleston, Marketing Director at Genelec Inc. “By improving the system performance, its ease of use and further adaptation to the room acoustics, we allow our professional users to have more freedom and to put all their creativity into the audio production. We look forward to showing NAB attendees these new options for addressing their critical monitoring needs.”

Genelec next-generation SAM systems include floating-point DSP engines, linearized phase response and even more refined auto-calibration and spectral tuning capability than before, allowing better room integration and ease of use in any environment.

Highly efficient Genelec-designed Class D amplifiers, combined with latest-technology drivers, allow the 8340 and the 8350 to achieve high sound pressure levels and dynamic range, improved frequency response flatness and very low distortion. This means clean and neutral audio reproduction at all volumes without listening fatigue, enabling audio professionals to work with consistency and accuracy. The new SAM monitors also feature all the benefits of the 8000 Series such as Genelec’s Minimum Diffraction Enclosure™ (MDE™) design, which provides very low cut-off frequencies and a vibration-free structure for clean sound at high output levels. Genelec’s innovative Directivity Control Waveguide™ (DCW™) also provides accurate sound reproduction for on- and off-axis listening positions.

Genelec’s new SAM subwoofers are built upon the proven Laminar Spiral Enclosure (LSE™) technology, which delivers articulate, precise low-frequency reproduction with high dynamic capability. Also achieving higher sound pressure levels with more amplifier power and headroom, the new 7360 and 7370 include a comprehensive multichannel bass-management system offering both 7.1 analog and stereo digital inputs in a single, cost-effective package without the need for additional external A/D converters. The new 9301 AES/EBU Multichannel Interface unit complements the SAM subwoofers by providing 7.1 digital audio inputs and a bass-managed subwoofer output link for a seamless integration of all multichannel audio sources.

The Genelec Loudspeaker Manager™ software (GLM™ 2.0) is one part of the GLM system, a highly intuitive and powerful monitor control networking system that manages connectivity to all Genelec SAM systems. The intelligent GLM AutoCal™ technology improves the precision of monitoring by compensating for deficiencies in the listening environment. After automated calibration, based on one or more listening positions, all components in a system play back at the same level and timing, with acoustical colorations removed from the monitors’ responses, yielding superb consistency and neutral sound stage imaging.

The GLM 2.0 software also allows all SAM system’s owners to benefit from the continued evolution of SAM technology via an easy to use Mac and Windows user interface. Furthermore, new SAM systems are fully backward compatible, allowing easy expansion of any Genelec monitoring system, further capitalizing previous investments. Genelec’s new SAM systems are the most advanced and flexible monitoring solutions available and are the benchmark in audio monitoring for broadcast, post-production, film and music facilities.

