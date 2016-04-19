Riedel Boosts Density of Smartpanel Interface With Launch of New ESP-2324 Expansion Smartpanel

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- April 18, 2016 -- At the 2016 NAB Show, Riedel Communications will introduce the new ESP-2324 Expansion Smartpanel for the company's award-winning RSP-2318 Smartpanel, a powerful multifunctional user interface with features and capabilities that are changing the way broadcasters and A/V professionals communicate. When connected to an RSP-2318 Smartpanel, the compact new expansion keypanel provides an additional 24 keys and four high-resolution multitouch color displays that are easy to read even at wide angles and in bright sunlight.

"Our Smartpanel user interface is designed to enable a new degree of flexibility in building the communications solutions that professional production and broadcast operations require, and the new ESP-2324 Expansion Smartpanel very simply adds further versatility and scalability to this system," said Jake Dodson, director of product management at Riedel Communications.

The combination of the RSP-2318 Smartpanel and just one ESP-2324 expansion keypanel gives users a total of 42 keys and seven displays in just 2 RU, which is the highest density on the intercom market. Because as many as four ESP-2324 Expansion Smartpanels are supported by Riedel's RSP-2318 intercom app, users have the ability to extend their Smartpanel configurations to include up to 19 displays and 114 keys.

Riedel will feature the new ESP-2324 Expansion Keypanel and RSP-2318 Smartpanel at the 2016 NAB Show in booth C7233. Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 400 people at 13 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

