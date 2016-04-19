Square Box Systems Introduces Major Upgrade to CatDV MAM System

WARWICK, U.K. -- April 18, 2016 -- Square Box Systems, the company behind the industry-leading CatDV media asset management (MAM) system, today announced the release of CatDV 12. A major step forward in the ongoing evolution of the CatDV product line, CatDV 12 features an updated user experience along with native support for Square Box Systems' recently upgraded CatDV Server 7. In addition, the system's logging and ingest capabilities have been updated.

With unrivalled support for large installations, CatDV is well-suited to content creators in any organization that requires the use of media (video, audio, or stills) as part of its communication with customers. CatDV customers range from traditional broadcast and production to sports, education, marketing/advertising, retail, banking and insurance, manufacturing, science and research, and houses of worship. Offering a 64-bit architecture and a robust playback engine with native support for the latest broadcast and camera formats, CatDV saves time, money, and stress in content creation and a wide variety of other production tasks. Users can create rough cuts that can be sent to major nonlinear editing systems. They can find content and view dailies quickly and collaborate for content review across geographies and functional teams.

With CatDV 12, a seamless integration with CatDV Server 7 further streamlines setup and deployment. As the central clip and metadata repository, Server 7 supports searches across the database, enables collaboration between teams, and applies security and production groups' permissions. CatDV 12 works with most camera formats as well as networking, editing, archiving, storage, playout, scheduling, transcoding, DRM, and other types of third-party solutions. CatDV 12 also features a refreshed user interface, offering a familiar feel for existing customers, while making the power and sophistication of CatDV even more accessible.

"Square Box has a reputation for offering the world's best production asset management tool, and this is reflected in our customer base. More than 1,200 commercial customers and thousands of individual users around the world have adopted CatDV to manage millions of assets and empower hundreds of users," said Dave Clack, CEO of Square Box Systems. "Based on feedback from our many users, we've taken the best of the CatDV toolset and packaged it in a new release that is not only more robust and resilient, but easier than ever to use."

CatDV is offered in a range of configurations to suit any budget and enterprises of all sizes. CatDV solutions can include three stand-alone clients, increasing in power and sophistication, two Web clients, mobile interfaces, and three tiers of networked servers: CatDV Workgroup for collaboration across smaller teams, CatDV Enterprise for larger deployments with more sophisticated security and search requirements, and CatDV Pegasus, a premium server for the very largest deployments.

Square Box Systems will demonstrate CatDV 12 at the 2016 NAB Show in booth SL5025. CatDV 12 will be available later in 2016.

More information about Square Box Systems and its products is available at www.squarebox.com.

About Square Box Systems

Square Box Systems is a privately owned software company specializing in media asset management and production workflows. Its industry-leading CatDV application, launched in 2001, brings order to the chaos of media file management by making it easy for content owners to repurpose and monetize their assets. Offering a powerful, user-friendly toolset and streamlined integration with a multitude of media workflow vendors, the CatDV software runs on Mac(R) and Windows(R) platforms and can be scaled from small workgroups to multiuser, enterprise solutions managing millions of assets. In 2012, Square Box Systems was awarded the prestigious Queen's Award for Innovation, conferred by HM Queen Elizabeth II. CatDV has also been honored with a number of awards including Creative Cow's Blue Ribbon for Best Asset Management Tool, and Videography Magazine's Best of NAB Vidy Award. Based in the U.K., Square Box Systems sells CatDV globally through a network of distributors and resellers providing workflow design, local installation, consultancy, and support. More information is available at www.squarebox.com.

