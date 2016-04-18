Blackmagic Design Announces Blackmagic Video Assist 4K

NAB 2016, Las Vegas, USA - April 18, 2016 - Blackmagic Design today announced Blackmagic Video Assist 4K, a portable all in one professional monitor and video recorder that can be used to add professional recording and monitoring to any SDI or HDMI camera. Blackmagic Video Assist 4K features a bright, high resolution 7 inch monitor for checking focus and framing, two high speed recorders for non-stop HD and Ultra HD recording, two extremely high quality XLR microphone inputs for professional audio recording, a built in speaker and more.

Blackmagic Video Assist 4K is available now for US$895 and will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2016 booth at #SL217.

The Blackmagic Video Assist 4K is perfect for customers that need better monitoring and higher quality recording. Older cameras often feature custom and hard to use file or tape formats, while lower cost consumer cameras often have poor quality file formats and small screens, limiting their professional use. Blackmagic Video Assist 4K solves this problem because it works with every type of camera from DSLRs to older tape based camcorders, and even the latest digital film cameras.

Blackmagic Video Assist 4K features two built in high speed UHS-II recorders that work with the latest high performance SD cards, making them fastenough to record Ultra HD video up to 2160p30 on widely available, inexpensive SD cards. Files are saved as broadcast quality 10-bit 4:2:2 video in either ProRes or DNxHD formats, making them compatible with all popular editing software, like DaVinci Resolve, so you can start editing immediately without having to transcode or convert files. Recording can be triggered to start and stop using LANC or over HDMI or SDI from the camera. With two built in recorders, customers get non-stop recording because when one card is full it automatically continues onto the next. The new high speed SD cards are compatible with existing SD card readers so they can be mounted directly on a computer for cloning and backup using the included DaVinci Resolve software.

Blackmagic Video Assist 4K is also an extremely high quality audio recorder that features two mini XLR inputs with 48V of phantom power so customers can attach external microphones. This totally eliminates the problems with auto gain controls on DLSR cameras and, with an amazing low electrical noise floor of -128dBV, the recordings are incredibly high quality and sound dramatically better than camera audio. Sound is recorded into the same file as the video, so customers don’t have to worry about AV sync between separate audio and video files!

Durable and lightweight, the Blackmagic Video Assist 4K features a bright, 7 inch high resolution 1920 x 1200 monitor and touchscreen with a wide 135º viewing angle. The extra resolution of the screen lets customers view 16:9 sources and see critical status information without covering the image. The display is also a touchscreen that lets customers use simple tap and swipe gestures to display camera information, change settings and evaluate audio and video levels. Blackmagic Video Assist 4K features an elegant heads up display overlay that lets customers keep their eyes on the shot while viewing the current input frame rate, histogram, audio meters, timecode and more.

For power, Blackmagic Video Assist 4K features two standard LP-E6 battery slots that allow hot swapping of batteries while in use, and it can be powered using the 12V DC input. The batteries are discharged serially, so only 1 is used at a time. When there’s power, the batteries are charged in parallel, which saves time when recharging.

“We’re really excited to announce Blackmagic Video Assist 4K with even more powerful features such as Ultra HD and professional audio recording,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “Customers with DSLRs can use it to frame shots and record higher quality images and superior audio than ever before. Broadcasters can use it to add modern, file based recording to older cameras, and high-end filmmakers can record files for editorial while simultaneously recording RAW files on their camera. The Blackmagic Video Assist 4K is the ultimate all in one monitoring and recording solution for customers that want to shoot better video with any type of camera!”

Blackmagic Video Assist 4K Key Features

•7 inch LCD touch screen with 1920 x 1200 high resolution monitor.

•Professional 10-bit 4:2:2 HD ProRes or DNxHD recording.

•Dual high speed UHS-II SDHC card recorders use readily available, inexpensive SD card media.

•Dual recorders allow non-stop recording and provide a backup if one fails.

•2 mini XLR connectors with 48V phantom power for connecting microphones.

•-128dBV electrical noise floor for high quality audio recording.

•LANC connection for remote control.

•Auto start/stop recording using HDMI or SDI triggers.

•Includes slots for 2 hot pluggable batteries as well as 12V DC power input.

•Full compatibility with editing software such as DaVinci Resolve, Final Cut Pro X, Avid and Premier Pro.

•All in one design, mount to cameras, hold in your hand or set up on a table with the included kickstand.

•Includes 6G-SDI input allowing it to be used as an Ultra HD monitor.

Availability and Price

Blackmagic Video Assist 4K is available now forUS$895from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

