Digigram Reinforces Distribution Channels for the Americas, Offering More Specialized Service and Support

MONTBONNOT, France -- April 14, 2016 -- Digigram, developer of innovative audio and video solutions, today announced that it is reinforcing its distribution channels in the Americas to sustain increasing adoption of its sound cards, IP audio codecs, and IP video encoders across this area. Point Source Audio will continue to be the exclusive master distributor in North and South America for Digigram sound cards in any market, as well as PYKO audio codecs and AQILIM OTT video encoders in AV installations. Newly appointed ATA Audio will be responsible for distributing audio-over-IP codecs in the United States, with a focus on the broadcast market. Sonotechnique, also recently appointed, will be responsible for distributing Digigram's audio-over-IP codecs and video-over-IP products in Canada.

"Our goal in bringing on ATA Audio and Sonotechnique is to reinforce our local presence with a strong and highly trained partner in every high-potential area," said Philippe Delacroix, president and CEO at Digigram. "Point Source Audio has been and will continue to be a valuable partner, but factors such as increasing product and solution complexity, as well as growing adoption of our products, make this a good time to focus on providing more specialized support and pre-sales services to our customers. Working with all three companies, we can empower each to be more efficient and effective in addressing the specific applications and requirements of customers throughout the Americas."

Further information about Digigram and the company's products is available at www.digigram.com or by phone at +33 4 76 52 47 47.

About Digigram

For more than 30 years, Digigram has harnessed innovation to develop mission-critical solutions dedicated to the contribution, production, and safe distribution of audiovisual content. Digigram sound cards, IP audio and video codecs, and audio processing software solutions are used in thousands of broadcast, AV, and industrial applications all over the world. Robust and easy to use, Digigram solutions lower operating costs and increase efficiency, adding value to users' operations.

Digigram (DIG) is publicly listed on the NYSE Euronext Paris stock exchange. More information about market-leading Digigram audio- and video-over-IP solutions is available at www.digigram.com.

