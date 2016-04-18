Artel Video Systems Unveils New Corporate Identity at 2016 NAB Show

WESTFORD, Mass. -- April 13, 2016 -- At the 2016 NAB Show, Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative IP- and fiber-based media transport solutions supporting global telecommunications, broadcast, and related markets, will present its new corporate identity along with several new products and services.

Over the last 18 months, Artel Video Systems has transitioned from a privately held, evolutionary product company to an employee-owned, revolutionary company focused on new technology. The change is highly significant, and traditional customers and new prospects alike will experience an all-new Artel Video Systems when visiting the company's booth, N4512, at the 2016 NAB Show. Leading to up to the industry's most important trade show, Artel has announced additions to its senior leadership team, a new corporate identity supported by a new website, and several exciting and innovative new products.

New products include the FiberLink 3514/3515 4K/UHD over one fiber, the DLC910 Quad 3G/HD/SD-SDI Multiviewer, the DLC510 L-Band Satellite Demodulator and Transponder Scanner, the DLC450 ASI/SD-SDI/HD-SDI and Gig-E Ethernet over 10Gig-E IP. In addition, a new comprehensive services offering will be highlighted at the show.

"We are very proud to be announcing all of the new products at this time. Our development team has been working very hard to deliver these new offerings in time for the show, and all products are officially released and ready for shipment," said Mike Rizzo, Artel President and CEO. "While we are happy to bring these products to market, we have a lot more in the pipeline. Our commitment to new and innovative technology will continue to be visible in the future. We are highly focused on developing more IP-based products to support our current customers as well as the new markets we are addressing. NAB is an opportunity to not only present our newest product portfolio, but to reaffirm our development path for the future."

More information about Artel Video Systems and its products is available at www.artel.com.

