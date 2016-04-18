RTW to Launch Audio Processor OEM Hardware for Continuous Loudness Control at NAB 2016

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 18, 2016 –RTW will debut its new audio processor hardware, APRO-CLC01 for Continuous Loudness Control (CLC) at the 2016 NAB Show (Booth C2336). Designed for integrators, this new feature for custom hardware enables engineers to use the company’s processing algorithm for continuous loudness and dynamic control of a live signal in their professional audio equipment.

“We have created the APRO-CLC01 as a platform that will enable integrators or processor manufacturers to use RTW’s OEM-PCB within their hardware, as well as console manufacturers and others,” explains Michael Kahsnitz, Head of Product Management, RTW. “With this new introduction, it will be up to the integrator to define the way a user can control and read back information from our processor.”

The combination APRO-CLC01 provides the first OEM hardware for the CLC algorithm that RTW developed in cooperation with the German Institut für Rundfunktechnik (IRT). The CLC signal processing algorithm allows users to constantly control and regulate to a given program-loudness value, along with a definable loudness range with minimal obstacles for unknown, live content.

The major advantage of the complex adaptive morphing algorithm is its real-time capability. The CLC algorithm “learns,” during processing, about the dynamic structure and intention of the sound signal, and in turn adopts its processing constantly to predict what will come next.

“Another added benefit,” says Kahsnitz, “is users could have the ability to see otherwise hidden applications, giving them the option of modifying a dozen parameters via displays with numeric and graphic readings. In various other hardware devices, some of the applications do not give users a visual at all. This means the adjustment would be standard to the equipment and there is no way for the broadcaster or network operator to change anything. With RTW’s new APRO-CLC01, integrators now have the option to customize their experience, allowing broadcasters to see the OEM in action if they choose.”

As all of RTW’s audio metering and additional equipment, APRO-CLC01 is compatible with EBU-R128 and all other major global loudness standard specifications.

About RTW

RTW, based in Cologne (Germany), has more than 50 years of experience designing, producing and marketing advanced recording-studio equipment, leading and innovating the market for high quality audio metering and monitoring tools. RTW operates a worldwide distribution and service network. For more information on RTW, visit www.rtw.com, www.facebook.com/rtw.de or call +49 221 709130.