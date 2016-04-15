DVBControl Adopts NewTek NDI for IP Production Multiviewers

DVBControl, a leading developer of IP Video monitoring software for the professional TV broadcast markets, today announced its adoption of NewTek’s open Network Device Interface(NDI™) standard for IP-based production workflows with its NDI™ Mosaic™ multiviewer system. With NDI enabled, NDI™ Mosaic will be able to view all of the sources from other NDI-enabled devices and systems connected to a standard Ethernet local area network, exponentially increasing the number of video sources available to view for live production.

DVBControl will be at NAB booth SU10521.

NDI™ Mosaic is a Real-Time Multiviewer for monitoring all of your NDI video feeds. NDI™ Mosaic includes monitoring of any local or remote NDI device, with NDI source name (UMD), tally, Freeze/Black/Silence alarms, two audio channels per source, plus logos and clocks. Monitor your cameras, production switchers, graphics devices, media servers—any NDI-enabled device on the network—in one location with NDI™ Mosaic, allowing more sources than ever before to be used for your live productions.

This new standard for live production IP workflow is bi-directional and backwards compatible with a large number of devices from top manufacturers already utilizing NewTek’s open protocol allowing IP connectivity between devices. NDI™ Mosaic will be part of the NewTek Developer Network of connected IP devices, the industry’s largest ecosystem of IP-enabled products using the same standard.

“When we saw the NewTek NDI standard - we could not believe it was possible to make such a simple and powerful IP video network, only with existing equipment! We have been designing IP video monitoring software for over 10 years, and our NDI™ Mosaic is the first of many NDI based products we have in mind for this astounding IP video breakthrough.” - Tjerk Tigchelaar, Sales Manager, DVBControl

“We are confident that IP workflows will revolutionize video production,” said Michael Kornet, executive vice president of Business Development for NewTek. “DVBControl is a recognized leader in professional IP video monitoring within the industry. By DVBControl enthusiastically embracing NDI with their NDI™ Mosaic, it is now possible to monitor the virtually limitless number of NDI sources with a single multiviewer system. Best-of-breed products like NDI™ Mosaic will help make NDI the most widely adopted IP standard on the market .”

NDI is now available as a royalty free software developer kit (SDK) for any company looking to establish IP workflows within their organization, or in production tools and systems they manufacture.

For more information on NDI, visit ndi.newtek.com

For more information about DVBControl and NDI™ Mosaic, please visit https://www.dvbcontrol.com/dvbmosaic/, and for sales contact sales@dvbcontrol.com.