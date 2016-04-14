New StorExcel AXZiS Platform Delivers Best-of-Breed Asset Management on Acclaimed Quantum Xcellis Storage System

DENVER -- April 11, 2016 -- StorExcel(TM), a developer and provider of next-generation content management and workflow automation solutions for scale-out storage environments, today announced the release of StorExcel AXZiS(TM), a turnkey system that seamlessly unites best-of-breed digital asset management (DAM) with the award-winning Quantum Xcellis high-performance shared workflow storage system. Making its debut at the 2016 NAB Show in Las Vegas, the new StorExcel AXZiS platform is an end-to-end solution that makes it easy for content creators to take full advantage of robust asset management software running natively on Quantum's uniquely powerful and versatile Xcellis storage system, with full support by StorExcel.

"The StorExcel AXZiS platform gives operations of every size -- from dedicated creative teams to large media enterprises -- a straightforward solution for rapid implementation of proven technologies that have been integrated, tested, and delivered by a trusted Quantum partner," said Lance Hukill, president at StorExcel. "At the 2016 NAB Show, we will showcase the integration of leading DAM software running on Xcellis -- just the first of many integrated software solutions we'll be introducing on the StorExcel AXZiS platform."

As a fully integrated platform, StorExcel AXZiS allows content creators and producers to reduce the time and cost associated with their shift to higher-performing shared workflow storage with exceptional scalability. Rather than work with a variety of vendors for integration and support, users can make a single call to StorExcel.

StorExcel AXZiS includes a Quantum Xcellis system with a Workflow Director high-availability pair and a QXS-412 RAID storage system that provides approximately 60 terabytes of usable capacity via NFS/SMB or SAN. The new StorExcel platform currently offers users a choice of two DAM software systems -- Evolphin Zoom and IPV Curator -- running on the Xcellis system as native applications.

About StorExcel

StorExcel, a reseller and systems integrator, provides next-generation content management and workflow automation solutions that meet the needs of scale-out storage environments in the public and private sector markets. The company helps clients reduce their operational costs while accelerating innovation of their business and mission-critical information. StorExcel provides cost-optimized strategies, solutions, and services to complement current operations with future extensibility and scalability for its clients.

