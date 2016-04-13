TMD and FADEL form media management alliance

N4225, NAB, Las Vegas: TMD, the leading provider of asset management systems for digital and physical assets, today announced that it has entered a technical and business alliance with FADEL, a leading provider of cloud-based intellectual property (IP) rights and royalty management software.

The companies will jointly deliver integrated solutions to new and established customers worldwide. TMD’s well-established, flexible, and robust MAM system complements FADEL’s Asset Rights Clearance (ARC) software, which enables businesses to verify, manage, and clear digital media rights based on contract terms.

The alliance will debut at NAB Show 2016 in the form of a workflow demonstration on TMD Booth N4225, which will tightly integrate TMD’s cloud enabled Media Services products, Paragon+, Chameleon, and OnPoint, with FADEL ARC. TMD’s Media Services products are driven by its fully virtualized Mediaflex®-UMS MAM engine, which delivers all the benefits of a service-oriented architecture, providing an orchestrated, scalable, and software-defined workflow approach to media management. Mediaflex-UMS’s virtualization means that it can run and scale flexibly as an on-premise, hybrid, or in-the-cloud system.

FADEL’s full portfolio of IP management software – including FADEL IPM Suite and ARC – provides powerful tools for media rights management, royalty management, digital brand assurance, usage tracking, payment processing, reporting, business analytics, and more.

The integration of the Mediaflex-UMS and FADEL technologies will enable users to seamlessly search for media, and automatically verify and clear rights information without the need to consult costly legal and accounting departments.

TMD CEO Tony Taylor said, “Many of the largest Fortune 100 companies use FADEL’s IP management solutions to manage billions of dollars in rights and royalties. We are thrilled to be working with such a world class company, and to be able to add FADEL ARC to the list of Media Services available from our Mediaflex-UMS platform.”

FADEL CEO and Founder Tarek Fadel said, “The ability to align the respective strengths of TMD’s robust architecture and proven media management workflow, with our software’s ability to protect and monetize the media assets TMD manages is a powerful combination.”