Sanken Introduces New CSS-50 Short Stereo Shotgun at NAB

Unique & Affordable Three Capsule Design



Sanken, Japan's first microphone maker, is introducing at NAB the new CSS-50 short stereo shotgun microphone. The CSS-50 is Sanken's new and more affordable, easy to operate and flexible stereo shotgun for use in broadcasting and film. The CSS-50's 3-diaphragm electret condenser mic offers innovative technology in a short, practical form factor.



The selectable CSS-50 clearly captures stereo center-targeted sound with moderate ambience. To achieve this, Sanken developed the three-capsule CSS-50 to capture the center sound like a normal shotgun with the addition of two mic capsules for variable stereo imaging.



The CSS-50 offers three distinct operation modes. Mono mode offers sharp shotgun directivity, normal (stereo) mode provides precise stereo localization, and wide (stereo) mode allows for expanded 140° stereo, ideal for cinematic ambience and sound effects. Unlike conventional approaches, the CSS-50 is especially effective in the 400Hz to 3 kHz range for optimum stereophonic perception.



Thanks to Sanken's original thin square capsule design, the capsules can be stacked in the short sound tube, providing performance equivalent to the CSS-5 in a more compact body. The high-performance electret condenser capsules are equivalent in response to DC-biased capsules.



See and hear the Sanken CSS-50 at NAB Booth C2939



