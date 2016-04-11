Linear Acoustic to Share Expertise on Audio Quality vs. Bitrate & Loudness and Dynamic Range Issues at The 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS, April 11, 2016— Linear Acousticfounder Tim Carroll andPlatform Manager, Television Ken Tankel will each be presenting papers as part of the NAB’s Broadcast Plant Facilities Design program on Tuesday, April 19 beginning at 9AM in Room S227.

For as long as there has been encoded digital audio, there has always been an inherent tradeoff between the audio quality and number of audio channels that can be encoded for a given bitrate. New encoding schemes continue to improve this equation. This becomes especially critical when delivering multiple streams of stereo content, and even more so when discussing technologies that potentially involve large numbers of channels such as immersive audio experiences and object-oriented audio. Carroll will present “Breaking the Audio Quality/Quantity vs. Bitrate Tether,” focusing on how new audio coding technologies are quickly overcoming previous limitations.

In the three years since the CALM Act went into effect, television broadcasters are finally understanding how to handle loudness issues. Although the management of loudness has resolved many issues, there still remains the dilemma of keeping television audio exciting and compelling with dynamic range. During the presentation, the critical differences between loudness control and dynamic range control will be explored as methods for trying to meet loudness regulations around the world. Tankel will present “Loudness Issues are Dead,” showing that it is possible to present compliant programming that is also engaging and dynamic.

In addition, Linear Acoustic will be demonstrating its full range of television audio control solutions at the company’s booth SU11921 and also at the ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Pavilion, also in South Hall, upper level.

