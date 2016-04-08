TSL Products Announces World’s First Uncompressed Video Over IP Audio Monitor at NAB 2016

New PAM IP audio monitoring product range now allows the monitoring of the video, audio and associated metadata

At NAB 2016 on booth N5112, leading broadcast equipment manufacturer, TSL Products, will announce the world's first uncompressed video over IP (S2022-6) audio monitors. The new PAM-IP range is designed to smooth the transition to an IP based workflow and is ideally suited to meet the needs of any facility involved in the production and transmission of live productions (such as sports, news, and live events).

The PAM-IP range can monitor video, audio and its associated metadata from either a traditional 3G-SDI connection or a S2022-6 IP stream. It is designed to work seamlessly in a hybrid environment where an SDI, AES and analogue based infrastructure can be monitored alongside an IP-based infrastructure. With this array of connectivity options, the PAM-IP range offers more format flexibility than any monitoring device currently available.

"At TSL we recognize that the transition to an all IP environment will not be immediate. For the foreseeable future at least, infrastructures will be hybrids where existing standards and technologies co-exist and interoperate with the new. When developing the PAM-IP we were very aware the IP format wars are far from over and as a result have ended up with a highly flexible platform that will allow us to implement any Video over IP protocol or standard that may be of interest to our customers. Thanks to the new PAM-IP range, our customers will be able to utilize their existing equipment alongside their IP infrastructure safe in the knowledge that the PAM-IP is capable of evolving with new Video and Audio over IP standards and protocols as they mature," comments Pieter Schillebeeckx, Product Director at TSL Products.

Until now, it was impossible to monitor audio directly from an IP stream without going through some cumbersome format conversion first. With TSL Products' new PAM-IP range of audio monitors, customers can now painlessly monitor uncompressed video and audio over IP without superfluous format conversion hardware, thereby smoothing their transition to an all IP workflow.

The IP variant of TSL Products' flagship PAM1 and PAM2 audio monitors will become available in the summer of 2016. The PAM-IP range will be available with several options including: Video over IP (S2022-6 with other formats following), Audio over IP (Dante/AES 67) and 4k (12G and Quad 3G-SDI).